NFL Insider Says Giants Are Positioned to Offer John Harbaugh Their Head Coaching Job

The New York Giants may have cast a wide net for their next head coach, but apparently, there is one man and one man alone who is truly the apple of their eye.

That man is former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who long-time NFL columnist (now retired), and author Gary Myers believes is in the center of the Giants’ crosshairs.

The Giants are positioned to immediately offer John Harbaugh their head coaching position at their expected meeting this week because they have fulfilled the Rooney Rule requirements with two in-person interviews with minority candidate last week: Former Falcons head coach Raheem… — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) January 12, 2026

“The Giants are positioned to immediately offer John Harbaugh their head coaching position at their expected meeting this week,” Myers said on X (formerly Twitter).

Myers isn’t the only one who has noted that the Giants may want to move fast on Harbaugh, whose planned interview schedule should be known at some point on Monday after the top-seeded coaching candidate took last week and the weekend to decompress and weigh his options.

Several reports have indicated that Harbaugh, who has received interest from just about every NFL team with a head coaching opening, will narrow the list of teams he meets with to three or four at the most.

"I think for sure (the Giants and Harbaugh) will have a meeting this week," Myers told the Locked On Giants podcast.

"If they're not number one and they're 1A and the meetings that, that take place this week could determine his ultimate decision. ... I can't remember in all the years I've covered the NFL, one candidate being in such demand by so many teams.

"But that just is a tribute to who John is as a person and as a very accomplished coach. And I give the Giants a really good chance to be the team that he picks."

The Giants are also interviewing former Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy this week. Meanwhile, the Packers, who were viewed as a potential fly in the ointment if they decided to move on from head coach Matt LaFleur following Green Bay's playoff exit against the Bears this past weekend, are reportedly planning to proceed with an extension for LaFleur.

Harbaugh, though, could be just what the Giants need to turn their struggling franchise around.

"He's an excellent CEO type coach, which was, which is what the Giants need at this point. They need someone just to settle things down," Myers said.

"He's very involved in the offense, defense, special teams, but he does delegate. He has, he doesn't call the plays on either side of the ball, but he is very involved in, in the game planning and the meetings and what goes on.

"And, and he is somebody that you, you want as the face of the franchise because he's really good with the media, he's great in the community, and he's just an excellent football coach. And after what the Giants have gone through trying to replace Tom Coughlin for the last decade, John would be the most accomplished coach the Giants ever hired."

