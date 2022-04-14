Stephen Lebitsch’s 7-Round New York Giants Only Mock Draft

As we approach the two-week mark before the next class of top collegiate talent takes the stage in Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL Draft, excitement and uncertainty are building on both sides of the door to the New York Giants' draft room.

The offseason adjustments have been nothing short of challenging for new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, as the new regime has had to balance the team’s salary cap problem while attempting to reconstruct the roster for the future.

Even with this issue looming large over their impending draft class, the Giants find themselves in a rare position concerning their pool of available draft picks. For possibly the first time in franchise history, the Giants hold two first-round picks within three slots of each other and within the top seven selections.

The Giants hold nine picks in a draft that is chock-full of talented prospects in several positions of need. The opportunity to address several holes within the roster is staring the Giants in the face, and the possibilities are endless for the directions they take in the first round.

I deployed the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator for my mock draft and trusted the evaluations, statistics, and prospect rankings within their 2022 NFL Draft Guide.

If all these prospects leave the draft as new members of the Giants, the team will acquire a handful of players in much-needed positions that can serve as either high-value starters or serviceable depth players on both sides of the ball.

Round 1, No. 5: Evan Neal, Offensive Tackle Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Height: 6’8”

Weight: 337 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: Alabama The first four selections saw the consensus top two defensive edge rushers, top safety, and top cornerback come off the board. By the fifth pick, the first of two picks in the top seven for the Giants, all top three offensive tackle prospects were still available. This, without a doubt, would be a dream scenario for the Giants to be able to freely choose their newest offensive tackle. I went with Neal, whom I saw as a high-value addition to the offensive line. Neal is profiled on PFF as “one of the most imposing specimens ever to grace this Earth.” Listed at 6’8” and 337 pounds, he has the size, strength, and explosiveness to out physical nearly anyone along the front line. He can leave a bruising on any inferior defensive lineman while moving with the gracefulness of a player 50 pounds lighter. RELATED: Evan Neal Scouting Report Neal’s frame and explosiveness aren’t the only things that made him an All-American with the Alabama. The third-ranked offensive tackle was one of the more proficient blockers at the college level, holding pass and run blocking grades in the 83rd and 80th percentile, respectively. He was ranked 18th in pass-block efficiency and only gave up two sacks and 24 pressures in the 2021 season. Neal’s versatility to play in either tackle spot (which he did the previous two seasons at Alabama) is another trait that makes him covetable to the Giants, who are looking to solidify the right tackle spot across from promising left tackle Andrew Thomas. One thing Neal could improve is his balance at the line of scrimmage and his reactionary times to switch up movements post-snap. If he gets those two things under control, he can be a true behemoth for the Giants offensive line that has been incapable of protecting the backfield for several seasons. Round 1, No. 7: Travon Walker, Edge Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Height: 6’5”

Weight: 272 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: Georgia With the offensive tackle spot cemented by Evan Neal at No. 5 in this mock draft, the attention shifts towards the next pressing focus on the Giants roster: edge rusher. By the seventh pick, the third-ranked edge prospect is off the board, but a name that’s been thrown around a bunch of draft circles falls to New York’s lap: Georgia edge Travon Walker. Walker’s background as a run-first end in college helped him ascend quickly into a top-10 pick, and he is regarded as one of the best power rushers in the class. Standing at 6’5” and 272 pounds, he uses his size, long-limbed frame, and explosive speed (he ran a 4.51 40 at the NFL combine) to wreak havoc at the line and put pressure on the backfield. RELATED: Travon Walker Scouting Report Walker is an absolute problem for opposing tackles, especially when he lines up at the outside tackle spot. In 366 total snaps from that spot last fall (the most snaps by him from any alignment), Walker finished the season with his best rushing grade of 74.6 and landed five sacks, five tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits (ranked 33rd overall). On the other hand, his pass-rushing metrics aren’t as impressive, but that is partly due to where Georgia deployed him in his three seasons there. His pass-rush win rates were not very effective--he posted a win rate in the 10th percentile per PFF despite playing in a career-high 381 passing snaps--but that's nothing a little technical development mixed with his power rushing acumen can’t do to improve that. The Giants' defensive line has a lot of questions left unanswered in terms of its future following the 2022 season. Leonard Williams, the Giants' best pass rusher at the moment, is at risk of becoming a cap casualty next offseason, and there is no guarantee Dexter Lawrence will return if the team declines his fifth-year option. Thus, it is imperative to find Day 1 players to help bolster a defensive front that ranked in the bottom half of the league in opposing rush yards allowed and which aspires to be a top pass-rush unit. It's also important for the Giants to find players that can be game-changers. Walker projects to be that kind of guy. Round 2, No. 36: Roger McCreary, Cornerback Dan Rainville via Imagn Content Services, LLC Height: 5’11”

Weight: 190 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: Auburn There is a case for the Giants selecting a defensive back with one of their first-round picks. Jabrill Peppers departed in free agency, and the team released Logan Ryan. If the team plans to move on from James Bradberry, this would further leave the secondary with some holes in the depth. Then again, maybe defensive coordinator Wink Martindale likes the depth he has in the defensive backfield to where they could make it work this season and then focus on nabbing cornerback prospects in next year’s draft. If it's the former, having a chance to nab a solid cornerback off the board in McCreary wouldn't be such a bad deal. RELATED: Roger McCreary Scouting Profile One of the highest-graded corners in the country since becoming a starter in 2019 for Auburn, McCreary carries some of the same intangibles as Bradberry to fill a role on the outside as the team's long-term solution. McCreary is incredibly savvy in his transitions off the snap and can stick with most defenders using his 4.5 speed and consistent press-man coverage skills--he played the 10th most press coverage snaps in the class. Another important element of his game is how battle-tested he was at Auburn. McCreary was targeted 183 times against some of the top competition in this draft class, yet in 2021 he allowed only 34 receptions on 75 targets (a career-low completion of 45.3% percentage allowed). He is a true ball hawk at the point of the catch, finishing first in the class with 20 forced incompletions while recording 54 tackles (only nine missed) and two interceptions in 2021. The concerns with McCreary are his frame—he has the shortest wingspan of any starting outside cornerback in the class (28.88 inches)—and the tendency to be more reactionary than proactive with his eyes in off-zone coverage. That could affect his game against taller opposing receivers. If the Giants don’t believe he can hold up on the outside right away, they can move him into the slot in man-heavy schemes where the fit is ideal. Round 3, No. 67: Perrion Winfrey, Interior Defender BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK Height: 6’4”

Weight: 290 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: Oklahoma With the No. 67 pick, the Giants, in my mock draft, select Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey. After two seasons of community college ball, Winfrey transferred to Oklahoma. He is a similar type of defensive line prospect as Travon Walker, except he thrives more in interior pass-rushing scenarios. Winfrey has the size, long frame (35.25” arms), strength, and “elite first step” explosiveness to play in several different alignments, put opposing guards or tackles in a quick bind, and get downfield with the best of them. His greatest impact as a penetrator comes when he shades over tackles in the B-Gap, where, in 2021, he played 280 snaps and contributed six sacks (14th ranked), seven hits (20th), and 17 hurries. He can also use his incredible frame and athleticism to chase down ball carriers outside of the pocket and along the sidelines. Where Winfrey draws some question marks is his lack of lower body size for a defensive tackle, as this could create problems against combo blockers and overall stronger NFL power up front. RELATED: Perrion Winfrey Scouting Report He also struggles with discipline and gap control in the running game, often blowing past defenders but finding himself nowhere near the play. On some run plays, he can be easily moved, that showing up when Oklahoma lined him up at the nose tackle spot for 236 snaps despite his slimmer size and his tendency to thrive more on the outside. Winfrey’s ideal role for the Giants could be as a situational role player, lining up in a 3-4-5 technique shading the inside of the tackle. The Giants could use his pass-rushing acumen to sharpen their heavy blitz-heavy, havoc-creating scheme and put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Winfrey could be a rotational player in the run defense, or they can find some way to gel his freakish athleticism with some discipline in the gaps to become a dual penetrating threat. Round 3, No. 81: Nick Cross, Safety Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports Height: 6’0”

Weight: 212 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: Maryland Picking up McCreary in the second round was a good acquisition for his projected value and selection range, and if the Giants can grab a safety, even better. I have them doing just that in my mock by selecting Maryland safety Nick Cross with the 81st overall pick. Arguably the rangiest safety prospect in this year’s draft, the 21-pound Cross has a larger frame for his position, but he moves well, having posted a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. He also possesses a fear-inducing physicality and explosiveness, never backing down from the opportunity to rush from the deep field and make a physical tackle on the ball carrier in front of him. RELATED: Nick Cross Scouting Report Cross brings so many athletic goods wherever he is positioned on the field that it is hard to cool off his playmaking ability and stiffen his impact on the game. Yet, there are occasions where he is susceptible to beating himself with poor transition movement skills and tackle breakdowns. He sometimes gets too "playmaker happy" and gets beat on double moves or slides off of tackles to give up big plays to a ball carrier. That has been an issue for the Giants' entire defensive unit and needs to be addressed early with Cross. Cross has also had a sizable role since he entered Maryland as a freshman in the 2019 class and garnered starting experience, so he should be willing to play a significant role right away for the Giants. His top-three snap alignments and grades in 2021 came from the deep part of the field (420 snaps and 60.7 overall grade), the box (281 and 74.4), and a smaller dabble in the slot position (53 and 61.8), so he could fit into the defense in any number of ways. Round 4, No. 112: Cam Jurgens, Center Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Height: 6’3”

Weight: 303 lbs.

Class: Sophomore

School: Nebraska After further giving some love to the defensive side of the ball, my next pick addresses the offensive side of the ball. With pick No. 112, I snagged Cam Jurgens as a potential developmental prospect. Jurgens' collegiate tenure wasn’t pretty at first. He eventually made massive strides with his snap control to become a consistent starter in 2019 and has since become one of the highest ceiling center prospects in the class. Jurgens is one of the smaller centers in the draft in terms of build (6-foot-3 and 303 pounds), but don’t confuse him for being a small fry that will get pushed around by NFL-level defensive linemen. He’s still very much a freak of nature who posted elite 40-yard dash (4.92) and 10-yard split numbers at the NFL combine. RELATED: Cam Jurgens Scouting Report His best physical attributes are his explosiveness off the snap, and his lower body flexibility and strength, which allow him to get low at the point of contact and go toe-to-toe with head-up nose tackles on the move. His arm length was recorded 33.38 inches (75th percentile rank), and he takes advantage of that respectable frame to latch onto defenders and take them for rides into the second level. Jurgens is the type of hardnose, battle-tested offensive lineman that Brian Daboll is thought to crave for an offensive scheme that values strong protection and stability. He needs to control how intensely he flies around the field and do everything with poise. Occasionally, he falls victim to trying to play 100 miles an hour and may whiff on blocking assignments or deliver lackluster blows that lead to a breakdown in protection. But overall, he's a solid prospect. If selected, it’s likely Jurgens doesn’t see the field right away for the Giants, who will likely roll with former Bills offensive lineman Jon Feliciano at the starting center spot. The Giants' offensive line will probably go with mostly veterans at first until the offense takes root and the players can play faster, but that doesn't mean that any young players selected won't get a few reps at some point this year. Round 5, No. 147: Zamir White, Running Back HAL HABIB / The Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK Height: 6’0”

Weight: 214 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: Georgia Saquon Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft, is still on the roster despite offseason noise surrounding his situation on the trade market. Yet, his future with the Giants is filled with uncertainty at this moment due to injuries he's had over the last three seasons that have marred his production. The Giants have said they aren’t actively shopping Barkley's contract, but that doesn't mean that he's a lock to be re-signed after this season. Meanwhile, behind the 2018 "Offensive Rookie of the Year" stands little legitimate backup talent to support him in Matt Breida, signed to a one-year contract. With the Giants seemingly set (barring injuries, of course) for this season, it isn't too soon for them to start looking at the future. And a solid option on the board during my mock who filled both need and positional value left on the board is Georgia’s Zamir White. RELATED: Zamir While Scouting Report White is an average-sized ball carrier in this year’s class at 6-feet tall and 214 pounds, but there is no doubt from his film he can rush the inside gaps with authority and pack a steamrolling punch. Contributing to his rising draft stock and relatively strong PFF rushing grade of 87.6 is his ability to explode out of the handoff through the line of scrimmage, taking one or more defenders along with him for an average of 3.6 yards after contact per attempt. In the 2021 season, White played in 15 games, rushing a career-high 161 times for 859 yards and earning an average of 5.3 yards per rush and eight carries of 15 or more yards. He can provide an efficient, in-betweens-the-gaps power running asset to the Giants backfield while complementing the more elusive, outside-zone rushing style of Barkley. Still, White can be an outside threat as well, posting 77 zone attempts and dodging 37 tackles last season alone. Round 5, No. 173: Jake Ferguson, Tight End Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports Height: 6’5”

Weight: 250 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: Wisconsin The New York Giants have completely gutted their tight end room since the dismal 2021 season ended. Evan Engram signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, and Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith were cap casualties. On the flip side, they signed free-agent Ricky Seals-Jones to join Chris Myarick and Rysen John, but it seems inevitable that they will need to add more to this position. With Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson sitting there on the board, I added him to my mock draft haul. Ferguson is ranked 13th in his position on PFF’s big board, but I can see his value rising in the Giants offense. RELATED: Jake Ferguson Scouting Report That is largely due to the flexibility he offers to the offense. Ferguson can play various roles, including inline as an additional run blocker (77.6 PFF grade), and can be flexed out in the slot as an extra pass-catching weapon for Daniel Jones. Ferguson possesses great spatial awareness even when running downfield and knows when to find the open spots in zone coverage or create space in man to help his quarterback find an open receiver. Unlike Engram, who seemed to have a case of the drops every other game, Ferguson is a reliable receiver who rarely drops the football (one dropped pass in 2021). He can also compete for contested catches with the best defenders (five total with a contested-catch rate of 55.6 percent). Round 6, No. 182: Jermaine Waller, Cornerback Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Height: 6’0”

Weight: 180 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: Virginia Tech If the Giants' draft resembles the one I've outlined here so far, all that’s left is to add one more reinforcement to another position. And for me, that position is cornerback, where I have picked Virginia Tech's Jermaine Waller. Waller is not the tallest cornerback (6’0” and 180 pounds), but he brings a few unique intangibles to the field, making him a valuable pickup this late in the draft. He has both the eyes and smooth movement skills to read the quarterback and stick with his defender in press coverage or change direction on a dime and pursue the football in zone coverage. He isn’t afraid to make strong contact with receivers to throw them off their route and make a play on the ball, which he rarely drops if he gets his ball-hawking hands on it. Waller is a versatile cornerback who played most of his college snaps outside wide and in the box. He also has good range, whereas he can crash down from the deep field or five yards off to make a big play behind the line of scrimmage or force a turnover. RELATED: Jermaine Waller Scouting Report The junior defender played 531 defensive snaps (including 278 coverage) and allowed just 27 receptions on 42 targets and two touchdowns while forcing four interceptions, a career-high He would probably have to refine his tackling technique a bit more. Still, overall, Waller is another aggressive, versatile defender whose skill set should be a fit for the Giants defense.

