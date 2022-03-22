2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Cam Jurgens, Nebraska
Cameron Jurgens, OC
Height: 6’3
Weight: 303 lbs.
Class: RS-Junior
School: Nebraska
Arm length: 33⅜”
Hand size: 10”
A former four-star recruit out of Beatrice, Nebraska, where he attended Beatrice High School, Jurgens was recruited as a tight end; he was the seventh TE in the 2018 class and the number one ranked Nebraska recruit. Jurgens spent his redshirt season working at both tight end and center before making the complete transition to center.
Notables
Third-team All Big-10 in 2021 while winning Nebraska’s Offensive Lineman of the Year. Jurgens started 2,067 snaps in college; he started at center his redshirt freshman season and was solid. He took a big jump in play and effectiveness in 2021; he only allowed 13 pressures in 2021. He finished his college career, allowing 34 pressures and a sack.
Jurgens’ experience as a tight end is evident on film. He moves smoothly with good fluidity in his lower half. Nebraska used his athletic traits to reach difficult angles. Earned a trip to the NFL Scouting Combine where he performed well in the tests he participated in:
- 40-yard-dash: 4.92
- Bench press: 25
Strengths
- Excellent athlete with a background as a tight end
- Loose hipped, comes off the ball quickly
- Excellent change of direction, acceleration, and lateral movement skills
- Explosive off the snap, explodes through the ground
- Generates good power through the ground, his core, and into defenders
- Solid overall run blocker
- Solid balance at the point of attack
- Blocks well down the line of scrimmage, uses speed, quickness, and solid core strength to help steer and control
- Solid pop/power in his hands at the point of attack
- Uses good grip strength to control defenders
- Does a good job climbing to the second level and locating
- Good angles of pursuit up to second level defenders
- Does a very good job moving in space, good burst
- Fluid mover with quick feet to mirror
- Athletic ability makes him a good pass protector
- Three-year starter who made protection calls
- Smart processor with experience
Can Improve
- Played sub-300 pounds, size will always be an issue
- Play strength is only adequate
- Needs more sand in his backside with his anchor
- Moves too fast for his own good on sharp angles
- Will over-shoot blocks and provide inside angles to defenders
- Punches high, exposes chest
- Hand placement needs some work
- Could do a better job framing his blocks.
Summary
Overall, Cam Jurgens is a small center prospect with excellent movement skills, processing, and he’s a solid overall run blocker. He’s not a people mover but he generates good power through the ground to win at the point of attack. Uses his hands well (when they’re on target) to control/steer defenders; hips effortlessly seal, hinge, and cut defender’s angles off.
Jurgens is good in space, takes good angles, and carries solid pop in his hands. He can be a bit more controlled when he’s locating in space, and he tends to punch high in base, but those are correctable errors. He’s a great target for the Giants early on day three. He only started playing center in college, so there’s quality room for more growth.
GRADE: 6.15
