2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Cam Jurgens, Nebraska

Cam Jurgens is an intriguing prospect at center who should be available on Day 3 of the draft. Nick has the breakdown of his film.

Cameron Jurgens, OC

Height: 6’3

Weight: 303 lbs.

Class: RS-Junior

School: Nebraska

Arm length: 33⅜”

Hand size: 10”

A former four-star recruit out of Beatrice, Nebraska, where he attended Beatrice High School, Jurgens was recruited as a tight end; he was the seventh TE in the 2018 class and the number one ranked Nebraska recruit. Jurgens spent his redshirt season working at both tight end and center before making the complete transition to center.

Notables

Third-team All Big-10 in 2021 while winning Nebraska’s Offensive Lineman of the Year. Jurgens started 2,067 snaps in college; he started at center his redshirt freshman season and was solid. He took a big jump in play and effectiveness in 2021; he only allowed 13 pressures in 2021. He finished his college career, allowing 34 pressures and a sack.

Jurgens’ experience as a tight end is evident on film. He moves smoothly with good fluidity in his lower half. Nebraska used his athletic traits to reach difficult angles. Earned a trip to the NFL Scouting Combine where he performed well in the tests he participated in:

40-yard-dash: 4.92

Bench press: 25

Strengths

Excellent athlete with a background as a tight end

Loose hipped, comes off the ball quickly

Excellent change of direction, acceleration, and lateral movement skills

Explosive off the snap, explodes through the ground

Generates good power through the ground, his core, and into defenders

Solid overall run blocker

Solid balance at the point of attack

Blocks well down the line of scrimmage, uses speed, quickness, and solid core strength to help steer and control

Solid pop/power in his hands at the point of attack

Uses good grip strength to control defenders

Does a good job climbing to the second level and locating

Good angles of pursuit up to second level defenders

Does a very good job moving in space, good burst

Fluid mover with quick feet to mirror

Athletic ability makes him a good pass protector

Three-year starter who made protection calls

Smart processor with experience

Can Improve

Played sub-300 pounds, size will always be an issue

Play strength is only adequate

Needs more sand in his backside with his anchor

Moves too fast for his own good on sharp angles

Will over-shoot blocks and provide inside angles to defenders

Punches high, exposes chest

Hand placement needs some work

Could do a better job framing his blocks.

Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato?

Summary

Overall, Cam Jurgens is a small center prospect with excellent movement skills, processing, and he’s a solid overall run blocker. He’s not a people mover but he generates good power through the ground to win at the point of attack. Uses his hands well (when they’re on target) to control/steer defenders; hips effortlessly seal, hinge, and cut defender’s angles off.

Jurgens is good in space, takes good angles, and carries solid pop in his hands. He can be a bit more controlled when he’s locating in space, and he tends to punch high in base, but those are correctable errors. He’s a great target for the Giants early on day three. He only started playing center in college, so there’s quality room for more growth.

GRADE: 6.15

