2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

A team can never have too many cornerbacks on defense, especially after the Giants went through cornerbacks galore last year due to injuries/COVID. Nick Falato looks at Auburn's Roger McCreary as a potential prospect to help shore up the cornerback depth.

Nick Falato kicks off his 2022 draft prospect ratings with a new and improved format that now includes a draft grade.

CB ROGER MCCREARY

Height: 6’0

Weight: 190 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: Auburn

A former three-star recruit who will be returning to his hometown for the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl. McCreary attended Williamson High School in Mobile, Alabama. He almost attended South Alabama University, located in Mobile, and plays its home games at Ladd Peebles Stadium (the longtime home of the Reese’s Senior Bowl). McCreary was the 87th ranked cornerback in the 2018 recruiting cycle.

McCreary has 135 career tackles in 42 games at Auburn. The veteran has six interceptions to his name, two of which came in his senior season. McCreary has 38 passes defended through four seasons. He had 12 in 2019 and 16 in this past year. McCreary is coming off a 42-tackle season where he returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown; the interception came on a screen pass against Alabama State.

Notables

McCreary was a dynamic offensive high school athlete at Williamson High School. He had 2,100 offensive yards, according to Auburn’s website. He was also a key member in track and basketball during high school.

Although he may land on Day 2, McCreary went from a three-star prospect to a potential first-round selection. His 2021 season earned him spots on the First team All-SEC and First-team All-American for the Associated Press and ESPN.

According to Pro Football Focus, McCreary is the 2nd overall ranked cornerback in college football. He’s tied for fourth in coverage, and he has the third most PBUs in college.

Strengths

Good overall athletic ability for the CB position

Twitched up athlete with good burst, COD, and short-area quickness

Fluid hips typically help with most transitions (specifically softer angles)

Versatile can effectively execute man or zone responsibilities

Excellent staying in phase in man coverage

Hangs on the near hip on horizontal breaking routes

Can keep up with speed deep

Rides 9-routes off red-line (uses sidelines to his advantage)

Understands leverage in man coverage

Read, react, and attack is great in zone

Understands route concepts and knows how to maintain position while passing routes between zones

Disruptive at catch point; has a knack for earning PBUs

Very good technique to disrupt (Just like Jerome Henderson teaches)

Above-average timing in coverage

Good ball skills

Excellent motor, effort, and competitive toughness

Not scared to tackle, physical at the point of contact

Does well to disengage WR blocks in run support

Would contribute on special teams

Can Improve

Arm length could be an issue

Can get grabby when out of phase, could draw flags

Had ten penalties in the last three seasons

Transition with 90-degree cut routes 10+ yards downfield can be better

Aggressive press puts him behind the 8-ball against WR with solid release ability

Can stand to be better in press

Summary

Overall, McCreary is one of the better-covering defenders in the draft. He excels with his disruptive ability, aggressive nature, and overall dual coverage ability (man and zone).

He doesn’t have the ideal length for the position, but he should hear his name called in the second round of the NFL Draft. With a strong off-season and good athletic testing, he may be able to press for the backend of the first round.

GRADE: 6.6

Prospect Grade Chart Key

