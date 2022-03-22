New York Giants Free Agency 2022 Update: Comings & Goings

Keep it here throughout the 2022 NFL free agency period for the latest Giants rumors, news, transactions, reactions and much more.

Welcome to the annual NFL free agency period. While it probably won't be as exciting for the cap-strapped Giants, that doesn't mean there won't be a few moves made here and there by new general manager Joe Schoen as he looks to solidify the Giants roster ahead of head coach Brian Daboll's first season.

Be sure to keep it locked right here on Giants Country as we bring you up to speed on any moves the Giants make, as well as any moves made by the rest of the league regarding Giants. We'll also have analysis of any moves made.

Who's Coming

DE Jihad Ward

March 21, 2022

Defensive end Jihad Ward, who has ties to current Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale from their time together in Baltimore, became the first defensive player to sign with the Giants this season.

A second-round pick by the Raiders in 2016 (No. 44 overall), Ward also played for the Colts and, most recently, the Jaguars, for whom he was with last season.

Ward, 6-foot-5, 287 pounds, has appeared in 68 career games with 15 starts and has logged ten sacks, 37 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for a loss, and three fumble recoveries.

As a rookie for the Raiders, he posted a career-high 30 tackles, one fumble recovery, and ten quarterback hits in his rookie campaign while playing both defensive end and defensive tackle.

RB Matt Breida

March 21, 2022

The Giants added running back Matt Breida, their second running back with ties to the Bills. Breida will presumably be the No. 2 running back on the depth chart, behind projected starter Saquon Barkley.

Breida originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern in 2017. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder played with the 49ers from 2017-to 2019. Despite getting a second-round tender from the 49ers in 2020, Breida was traded about a week after signing the tender to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick.

Breida was most recently with the Bills, for whom he appeared in nine games. He ran 26 times for 125 yards and one touchdown. He also caught seven out of nine pass targets for 72 yards and two touchdowns for Buffalo, and he contributed two special teams tackles, including one solo.

OG Jamil Douglas

March 21, 2022

The Giants continued to add veteran depth to their offensive line by signing Jamil Douglas, who last season split the year between Buffalo and Washington. Douglas, an interior offensive lineman, has appeared in 50 games with 11 starts.

He signed a one-year contract worth $1.22 million with $325,000 guaranteed, but which will only count for $1.047 million against the cap since his deal qualifies as a one-year veteran salary benefit contract.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

March 16, 2022

The Giants began replenishing their barren tight ends room by adding five-year veteran Ricky Seals-Jones, most recently with the Washington Commanders.

Seals-Jones, 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2017. After two seasons with the Cardinals, he made stops with the Browns, Chiefs (where he was with current Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka), and Commanders.

In 54 games (15 starts), Seals-Jones has 90 receptions for 1,044 yards and ten touchdowns. Last year with the Commanders, he posted 30 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns for the Commanders last season.

Seals-Jones signed a one-year contract worth $1.22 million with $325,000 guaranteed, but which will only count for $1.047 million against the cap since his deal qualifies as a one-year veteran salary benefit contract.

QB Tyrod Taylor

March 15, 2022

The Giants are signing veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor to serve as the backup quarterback to Daniel Jones, pending the outcome of a physical.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is for two years and up to $17 million, including $8.5 million guaranteedTaylor, a 10-year veteran who played three seasons in Buffalo, including 2017, which was general manager Joe Schoen's first season with the Bills, has a 26-25-1 record as a starting quarterback.

Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor's reported contract raised a few eyebrows given the money involved, but that doesn't necessarily mean that general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have soured on Daniel Jones.

They could in fact be protecting the franchise should Jones's injured neck not heal in time. But assuming Jones does heal up as is expected, he will enter camp as QB1, and it will be up to Jones to thwart any threat Taylor might pose to the starting job.

Taylor's contract has a $2.7 million cap figure this year, a $6.9 million number in 2023 and his deal includes a voidable year in 2024 which helps reduce the $4.2 million signing bonus to $1.4 million per year.

Taylor is due a $5.45 million base salary in 2023, but of that, only $2.725 million is guaranteed.

OT Matt Gono

The Giants added free agent offensive tackle Matt Gono, a player who also has experience playing guard, to their offensive line.

Gono, 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, grew up in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, and played his college football at Wesley College. Gono, who turns 25 in May, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and made the 53-man roster that summer.

However, he did not play in a regular-season game, only being activated for the Falcons' final regular-season contest.

In 2019, Gono appeared in five games for the Falcons, and then in 2020, he appeared in 16 games for Atlanta with four starts. In 376 offensive line snaps, most of those coming at right tackle, Gono allowed 17 pressures for a 95.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating.

Gono signed a one-year Veteran Salary Benefit deal.

WR Robert Foster



March 14, 2022

The Giants confirmed that they have signed free agent receiver Robert Foster, who had a two-year brush with the Bills in 2018-2019.

Foster played his college ball at Alabama for then-offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Foster finished with 35 receptions for 389 yards and three touchdowns. Foster suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in his red-shirt sophomore season (2015) and was limited in 2016. The following season, he returned to Alabama and posted career bests in receptions (14) and receiving yards (174).

Aug 14, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Robert Foster (16) walks off the field after warmups before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Foster signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018, following Daboll to the Bills. After struggling with injuries in his second season, Foster made stops with the Packers practice squad and then the Washington Commanders in 2020, who signed him off the Packers practice squad.

Last year, he signed with the Dolphins but didn't make it out of training camp. He later signed with the Cowboys practice squad.

Foster has appeared in 30 games with seven starts. He has caught 32 of 68 pass targets for 642 yards and three touchdowns, most of that production during his two seasons with the Bills.

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Mark Glowinski (64) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

IOL Mark Glowinski

March 14, 2022

The Giants added veteran guard Mark Glowinski, who primarily played right guard for the Indianlapolis Colts since 2018 . Glowinski, per Pro Football Focus has allowed 183 career pressures but just 15 sacks for a 96.6 pass-blocking efficiency rating.

Glowinski has started 55 games at right guard for the Colts over the last several years and has been successful as both a zone and gap-scheme blocker. Glowinski briefly lost the starting right guard position briefly last season to Chris Reed.

Per PFF, Glowinski's 70.1 overall grade ranks 21st in the NFL among qualified guards for 2021, higher than All-Pro Quenton Nelson. Glowinski also earned better run blocking and pass blocking grades than Nelson. Add to that his durability--he has not missed a start due to injury since joining the Colts--and his cap-friendly contract, and the Giants appear to have gotten themselves a solid deal.

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Jon Feliciano (76) gestures at the line against the Kansas City Chiefs during an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

IOL Jon Feliciano

March 14, 2022

Feliciano, who was cut by the Bills last week, seemed like a natural fit for the Giants, who secured his services. Feliciano is being plugged in to play center as incumbent Nick Gates is not expected to be ready for the start of the 2022 season as he recovers from a broken foot.

Feliciano started 31 games for the Bills since signing with them in 2019, after four seasons with the Oakland Raiders as a backup. Last year he dealt with a calf injury and a bout with COVID-19. Feliciano was supplanted by Ryan Bates as the starting guard after he recovered from COVID-19. His Giants contract is for one year.

Who's Going

OLB Lorenzo Carter (UFA)

Carter, the Giants' third-round draft pick in 2018 and a native of Georgia, is going "home" to play for the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year contract worth $3.5 million with $2 million guaranteed, per a source. Carter's contract also has a voidable year on it.

Often flashing signs of becoming a solid edge rusher, Carter played in just 19 games over the last two seasons thanks to a season-ending Achilles tear suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season and then an ankle issue that cost him three games last season.

He finished last season strongly, and there had been some whispers of the Giants wanting him back ona one-year deal, but in the end, the Norcross, Georgia native who played his college ball at the University of Georgia, decided to move on.

OT Nate Solder (UFA)

Solder's contract voided for 2022 so he will not be back. The Giants will absorb $4 million in dead money in exchange for getting out of that contract.

FB Elijhaa Penny (UFA)

Penny, the Giants' fullback for the past four seasons, posted on Twitter that he would not be returning to the Giants. New York is expected to replace the fullback role with a hybrid tight end/H-back.

P Riley Dixon (Released)

Dixon was a cap casualty for the Giants, a no-brainer one, at that. Dixon was in the final year of the three-year, $8.7 million contract he signed back in 2020. He was due to count for $3.12 million this year, but his departure will save the Giants $2.8 million on their cap, including the $250,000 roster bonus due to him on March 22.

The 28-year-old Dixon was initially acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos in 2018. In four seasons with the Giants, he averaged 45.2 yards per punt and had three blocked kicks.

After topping the season 2019 with a 46.1 average, Dixon's season average dropped to around 44 yards per punt in the last two seasons.

RB Devontae Booker (Released)

Booker was signed to a two-year deal worth $5.5 million last off-season. Although he finished tied with Saquon Barkley in total rushing yardage (593), Booker's 2022 cap number of $3.125 million was deemed too rich for the team to carry into 2022. Instead, they will look to find a more affordable option to serve as backup to Barkley, most likely via the draft.

TE Kaden Smith (Released)

Smith ended the 2021 season on injured reserve with a chronic knee ailment. His release came after he failed a physical.

TE Kyle Rudolph (Released)

The Giants had high hopes for Kyle Rudolph, a known red-zone threat during his career, but unfortunately, they never came to fruition, and he was among the first cap casualties the team made this off-season.

Rudolph, an accomplished red-zone threat, signed a two-year deal with the Giants last off-season worth $12 million. But before he could sign the deal, his physical revealed that his season-ending foot ailment suffered the year prior with the Vikings had not adequately healed and would require surgery.

Unfortunately, Rudolph missed all of training camp, and when he did return to the field, the 6’6, 265-pounder looked like his best years were behind him.

Though he only missed one regular-season game (Week 12), Rudolph’s impact was minimal, his highest percentage of snaps occurring on opening day. And when he was on the field, he had trouble beating coverage and was rarely targeted (eight targets) in the red zone.

His 26 catches were his lowest total since 2014, and his blocking was reliable but rarely physical.

Though Rudolph looked healthier the second half of the year, and his patterns seemed crisper, his snaps still trended downward.

TE Evan Engram (Jacksonville, 1 Year, $9 million)

Engram, the Giants' first-round pick in 2017, is getting his much-needed fresh start down in Jacksonville (who will face the Giants in 2022).

Plagued by injuries, drops, and inconsistencies in his game, Engram is still viewed as a potential threat for an offensive that deploys him as more of a big slot receiver, something that Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson did when with the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Engram will get a chance to revive his career after capping another underwhelming season with the Giants in 2021.

DT Austin Johnson (Chargers, 2 years, $14 million)

Defensive tackle Austin Johnson, who initially came to the Giants in 2020 as an unrestricted free agent, signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, putting a dent in the Giants' defensive line depth.

Johnson, 28, was a 2016 second-round pick by the Tennessee Titans and spent four seasons there. He reunited with then-Giants defensive line coach Sean Spencer, his position coach at Penn State. Under Spencer's tutelage, Johnson posted career highs in sacks (35), tackles (72), and quarterback hits (7) in 2021 while starting all 17 games and playing in a career-high 664 snaps.

Johnson, who had replaced Dalvin Tomlinson in the lineup, was primarily the Giant's nose tackle and 1-technique. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Johnson's new contract is worth up to $14 million over two years.

DB/ST Keion Crossen (Miami, 3 years, $10.5 million)

Giants special teams ace Keion Crossen, for whom the team traded a 2023 sixth-round round pick to the Texans to acquire last season, negotiated his own deal with the Miami Dolphins, a three-year contract worth $10.5 million.

Crossen led the Giants in special teams tackles last season with 11 (seven solos) and had a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

S J.R. Reed (RFA) - Not Tendered, Denver

The Giants declined to tender Reed, whom the Giants initally snged to their practice squad last year from the Rams. Reed has since agreed to terms with the Denver Broncos, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

QB Jake Fromm (ERFA) - Not Tendered

With the signing of Davis Webb and Tyrod Taylor, the Giants are moving on from Fromm. The move is something of a surprise considering Fromm was drafted by Buffalo and was familiar with the system run by new head coach Brian Daboll. But the Giants are moving forward.

G Kyle Murphy (ERFA) - Not Tendered

The versatile Murphy looked like he was going to be the surprise of training camp a couple years ago until a broken leg brought his quest for a roster spot to a screeching halt. With the Giants looking to revamp their offensive line from top to bottom, they have decided to move on from the former Rhode Island athlete.

FB Cullen Gillaspia (RFA) - Not Tendered

The Giants initally rought Gillaspia in last off-season for his special teams ability, of which he barely made an impact. The cap strapped Giants didn't tender any of their restricted free agents, all of whom are replaceable.

S Joshua Kalu (RFA)- Not Tendered

Kalu, another playerwho was intially brought in for special teams, spent last season on injured reserve and was a long shot to be tendered.

S Steven Parker (RFA)- Not Tendered

More Giants-related Cap Cut Stories What Does Jon Feliciano Bring to an Offensive Line? 1 / 5

Who's Staying

LS Casey Kreiter

March 16, 2022

The Giants are retaining long snapper Casey Kreiter for a third season, likely on a low-cost deal. Kreiter, who made the Pro Bowl in 2018 as a member of the Broncos, has been a steady presence for the Giant on special teams.

ILB Blake Martinez

Martinez wasn't due to hit free agency, but he'll remain with the team after accepting a pay cut. Martinez is coming off a torn ACL but is expected to be ready for the start of the new season. He was the Giants team leader in tackles in 2020, his first season with New York, and has been the "quarterback" of the Giants defense since arriving on the scene.

WR C.J. Board (UFA)

Board has re-signed with the Giants, the team confirmed. ESPN reported that Board re-signed for a one-year deal.

Board's season ended early last year after he suffered a fractured forearm in October, causing him to miss the final 11 games.

Before that, he had proven to be a valuable special teams contributor as both a gunner and as a return specialist, contributing 13 kickoff returns for 327 yards and three punt returns for 39 yards in two seasons as a Giant.

As a receiver, Board appeared in 20 games with five starts. He's caught 15 out of 22 pass targets for 152 yards for the Giants.

Board signed a one-year minimum salary deal with no guaranteed money.

WR Sterling Shepard

Shepard looked like he might be a guaranteed cap casualty, given how he was coming off a late-season torn Achilles plus with the presence of Kadarius Toney, who is primarily a slot receiver. But Shepard, the longest-tenured team member, agreed to take a steep pay cut to remain with the Giants.

WR David Sills V (ERFA)

Last week, the Giants announced they signed exclusive rights free agent receiver David Sills V to a reserve/futures contract.

Sills began his college career as a quarterback who initially intended to play at the University of Southern California but changed his mind and enrolled at West Virginia.

Within his freshman year, Sills moved from quarterback to wide receiver. He spent the 2016 season at El Camino College but would transfer to West Virginia to finish his college career.

He appeared in 24 games for the Mountaineers, catching 132 passes for 2,097 yards and 35 touchdowns. In 2017, his 18 touchdowns led the Big 12 and college football. In 2018, he was given three punt return opportunities in his final season but didn't do much with them.

Sills went undrafted but signed with the Bills in April 2019. He went unclaimed after being part of the final roster cuts before being signed to the Giants practice squad. In December 2019, he was elevated to the active roster but didn't see any snaps that season.

Last year, Sills appeared in four games with one start. He caught two out of six pass targets for 17 yards.

CB Jarren Williams (ERFA)

March 16, 2022

According to his agent, Sunny Shah, former University of Albany star Jarren Williams has re-upped with the Giants.

The Cardinals initially signed Williams as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL draft. However, he was cut just before the start of training camp that year as part of the league-wide mandate by teams to trim their training camp rosters from 90 to 80 as part of newly instituted COVID-19 protocols.

Williams landed with the Giants on August 2, 2020, but did not make the 53-man roster. Still, he was good enough for the practice squad, and he was elevated twice that year for Weeks 14 and 15.

Williams signed a reserve/futures contract with the Giants in January 2021 and attended training camp. He landed on injured reserve on August 17 and was waived four days later.

However, he returned to the Giants practice squad in late September and was elevated twice later in the season and designated as a COVID-19 replacement. Wiliams was finally promoted to the active roster on December 20, 2021.

Williams has appeared in eight games with two starts for the Giants. He has 19 total tackles and one pass breakup.

Unrestricted Free Agents (UFAs)

More New York Giants UFA Primers Giants 2022 UFA Primer: WR C.J. Board 1 / 23

C Billy Price

S Jabrill Peppers

WR John Ross

G Will Hernandez

TE Levine Toilolo

QB Mike Glennon

S Nate Ebner

DL Danny Shelton

LB Reggie Ragland

LB Benardrick McKinney

LB Jaylon Smith

OL Matt Skura

OT Korey Cunningham

WR Dante Pettis

Join the Giants Country Community