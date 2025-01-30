Cowboys Poaching Jets Coach After 4-Year Stint In New York
The New York Jets' coaching staff obviously is going to look different in 2025.
New York brought Aaron Glenn in to take over as the team's head coach. One of his most pressing jobs is going to be filling out his staff. New York reportedly has found their next defensive coordinator and has agreed to terms with former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks for the role.
It's a new era in New York and that certainly does mean that a lot of the old will be elsewhere in 2025. One person who is leaving the Jets is former defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton. He reportedly is joining the Dallas Cowboys in the same role, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.
"The Dallas Cowboys are hiring Aaron Whitecotton as their new defensive line coach, sources tell NFL on CBS," Jones said. "Whitecotton spent the last 4 years as the DL coach for the Jets, and now he joins Matt Eberflus's defensive staff under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer."
Whitecotton may not be a big-name coach, but he did spend the last four years with the Jets and was a part of some pretty solid defenses. He's also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, and Jacksonville Jaguars throughout his career.
Dallas is another team in flux. The Cowboys cut ties with Mike McCarthy as their head coach and opted to promote Brian Schottenheimer to be the team's next coach despite a plethora of rumors about high-profile guys like Deion Sanders.
Now, Glenn has another role to fill.
