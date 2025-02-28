Jets’ Aaron Rodgers To Rams? Matthew Stafford Now Tied To AFC Team
There has been a lot of interesting chatter across the National Football League over the last few days.
It’s now the offseason, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t plenty of action. The NFL Scouting Combine kicked off and there has been plenty of media availability leading up to the action. The top prospects in football have had chances to meet with teams and the media.
The New York Jets have the No. 7 pick in the draft and have been tied to a few high-end players already. There obviously has been some chatter about the future of Aaron Rodgers as well. He won’t be in New York, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see him somewhere.
The Los Angeles Rams have popped up as a fit if they were to move on from Matthew Stafford. He was the talk of the week and Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal shared that Stafford and the Las Vegas Raiders have found "common ground."
"A good comparison might be the four-year, $180 million contract Kirk Cousins signed with the (Atlanta Falcons) last year, of which $100 million was guaranteed. Cousins was 35 at the time and had undergone surgery in November 2023 for a torn Achilles tendon," Bonsignore said. "Stafford is a superior player to Cousins and led the Rams to victory in Super Bowl 56, so his asking price is not out of line in today’s quarterback market.
"Whether Stafford gets what he wants remains to be seen, but NFL sources indicate the Raiders and his camp have found common ground on what a potential new contract could look like. It’s now about coming to terms with the Rams on a trade package."
Earlier in the week he was tied to the New York Giants. Now, it seems like the Raiders may have a shot at him.
If Stafford were to leave, that could be the best-case scenario for Rodgers and give him a potential shot at the Rams job if they’re interested. There's been a lot of buzz this week, including Pat McAfee sharing Rodgers' thoughts on Sean McVay. This will be something to watch.
More NFL: Jets Legend Inspired 1,233-Yard Game-Breaking Prospect