Pat McAfee Reveals Jets’ Aaron Rodgers’ Thoughts On Rams
One of the biggest questions in the National Football League right now with the new league year approaching is what Aaron Rodgers will be doing in 2025.
The only clear answer right now is that he won’t be playing for the New York Jets. New York made that clear and there has been a lot of chatter since. Recently, Rodgers has been tied to both the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants, although he hasn’t said anything himself. There's certainly still a chance that he could hang up his cleats and announce his retirement.
Rodgers is one of the most intriguing players in the game. His situation is complicated and nothing is confirmed until he says it. While this is the case, one person who is interesting to listen to certainly is Pat McAfee. Rodgers has been a consistent guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" so if McAfee talks about Rodgers, it's worth a listen. With all of the chatter about Rodgers possibly liking the Rams, McAfee weighed in.
"Aaron, from our sources, is currently out of the country," McAfee said. "When he gets back, possibly next week, will join the program. I did ask about the Rams situation to our sources, 'open to everything and attached to nothing.' Big fan of Sean McVay, though. I don't know what all goes and what doesn't, but I think right now everyone is trying to figure it out. Aaron Rodgers is open to everything, attached to nothing. Potential retirement too."
The Rams would be a great landing spot for him if the job opens up. There were reports earlier in the week that he would have interest in teaming up with Davante Adams in Los Angeles. If the Rams trade Matthew Stafford, there won’t be a better landing spot.
