Jets Legend Inspired 1,233-Yard Game-Breaking Prospect
The New York Jets have the No. 7 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft.
The draft itself won't take place until April but things are starting to heat up across the league with the NFL Scouting Combine beginning. All week prospects, coaches, and front office members have been meeting with the media. Teams also have gotten their first opportunities to meet with some of the top prospects.
One guy who has been floated as a draft fit for the Jets is tight end Tyler Warren out of Penn State. He racked up 1,233 receiving yards last year off of 104 receptions in 16 games. He also had eight touchdowns. He's the best tight end in this draft class and the Jets would be wise to consider him. Jets tight end Tyler Conklin is heading to free agency.
Warren spoke to the media on Thursday and throughout his appearance, one interesting nugget that he shared is that he actually was inspired by Jets Hall of Famer John Riggins and he's why Warren wears the No. 44.
"Kind of what I try to do as a football player is be unselfish," Warren said. "I feel like whether it is catching 15 passes or having 100 run-block reps, I'm going to do either of those to the best of my ability. If we win, I'm going to be happy either way. That's how I approach the game and is a trait that I think is a good one.
"I wear No. 44 because when I was younger, my dad put on John Riggins film and said this is how I want you to run the ball."
The Jets could use another pass catcher with the team expected to move on from Davante Adams. Could Warren be the solution?
