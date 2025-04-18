Jets Could Steal $57 Million Star From Reigning Super Bowl Champs
The New York Jets have put together an exciting offseason so far, but there's still some work to be done.
New York needs to add a tight end after losing Tyler Conklin in free agency. It's been linked to Penn State tight end Tyler Warren at the top of the first round of the NFL Draft, but there's always a chance the Jets go in a different direction with the No. 7 pick.
This could lead them to exploring the trade market for a tight end this offseason.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested the Philadelphia Eagles could look to trade their starting tight end, Dallas Goedert, though Moton didn't link the star to any specific landing place.
"Goedert is in a tough spot because he's entering the final year of his contract without guaranteed money, and a strong class of tight ends is coming into the league," Moton wrote. "The Eagles can find a younger, cheaper and more available replacement for Goedert, who's missed 15 games over the last three seasons.
"Because of the quality of this year's incoming tight end group, Philadelphia may find it difficult to trade an aging player at that position with a recent history of injuries. Regardless, the Eagles seem primed to move on from Goedert one way or another if they draft a tight end within the first three rounds."
If the Jets opt to pass on Warren and select a prospect like Armand Membou in the first-round, a trade for Goedert would make quite a bit of sense.
Justin Fields needs a reliable tight end option, especially if the wide receiver room is going to remain quite depleted. Adding a veteran like Goedert would give Fields the safety blanket he needs to be successful.
