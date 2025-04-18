Jets Country

Jets Could Steal $57 Million Star From Reigning Super Bowl Champs

The Jets need to add a tight end this offseason.

Zach Pressnell

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) tries to get past Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) tries to get past Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have put together an exciting offseason so far, but there's still some work to be done.

New York needs to add a tight end after losing Tyler Conklin in free agency. It's been linked to Penn State tight end Tyler Warren at the top of the first round of the NFL Draft, but there's always a chance the Jets go in a different direction with the No. 7 pick.

This could lead them to exploring the trade market for a tight end this offseason.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested the Philadelphia Eagles could look to trade their starting tight end, Dallas Goedert, though Moton didn't link the star to any specific landing place.

"Goedert is in a tough spot because he's entering the final year of his contract without guaranteed money, and a strong class of tight ends is coming into the league," Moton wrote. "The Eagles can find a younger, cheaper and more available replacement for Goedert, who's missed 15 games over the last three seasons.

"Because of the quality of this year's incoming tight end group, Philadelphia may find it difficult to trade an aging player at that position with a recent history of injuries. Regardless, the Eagles seem primed to move on from Goedert one way or another if they draft a tight end within the first three rounds."

If the Jets opt to pass on Warren and select a prospect like Armand Membou in the first-round, a trade for Goedert would make quite a bit of sense.

Justin Fields needs a reliable tight end option, especially if the wide receiver room is going to remain quite depleted. Adding a veteran like Goedert would give Fields the safety blanket he needs to be successful.

More NFL: Jets Could Look To Land $84 Million Pro Bowler In Blockbuster Trade

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News