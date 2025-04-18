Jets Country

Jets Could Look To Land $84 Million Pro Bowler In Blockbuster Trade

The Jets could be the perfect landing spot for Jaire Alexander.

Zach Pressnell

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and safety Rudy Ford (20) celebrate after breaking up a pass play against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game on Sunday, January, 1, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and safety Rudy Ford (20) celebrate after breaking up a pass play against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game on Sunday, January, 1, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have made some big additions this offseason including the hiring of general manager Darren Mougey, the hiring of head coach Aaron Glenn, and the signing of quarterback Justin Fields.

But the team has also lost quite a bit. Potentially the biggest loss for the Jets was cornerback D.J. Reed, who left New York in free agency a few weeks ago.

New York could be the ideal team to pursue a trade for a star cornerback this offseason.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested the Green Bay Packers would look to trade their star cornerback, Jaire Alexander, either before or after the NFL Draft this offseason. Moton didn't specify the team he thought Alexander would land with, though.

"Regardless, the Packers' patience on the trade front may result in a post-draft move with Alexander's replacement primed to start in his rookie campaign," Moton wrote. "The oft-injured cornerback who has missed 20 games over the last two years will likely play elsewhere in 2025."

Alexander could be the perfect solution for the Jets' problems. Although he's dealt with injuries in the past, he's a superstar corner when healthy. Pairing the Louisville product with Sauce Gardner on the other side would give the Jets a shutdown pairing of defensive backs to go into 2025 with.

A lot of people are worried about the Jets' defensive back room going into next season, but a trade like this could quickly turn a weakness into a strength in New York.

More NFL: NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land Ideal Tyler Conklin Replacement With Top Pick

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News