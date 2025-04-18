Jets Could Look To Land $84 Million Pro Bowler In Blockbuster Trade
The New York Jets have made some big additions this offseason including the hiring of general manager Darren Mougey, the hiring of head coach Aaron Glenn, and the signing of quarterback Justin Fields.
But the team has also lost quite a bit. Potentially the biggest loss for the Jets was cornerback D.J. Reed, who left New York in free agency a few weeks ago.
New York could be the ideal team to pursue a trade for a star cornerback this offseason.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested the Green Bay Packers would look to trade their star cornerback, Jaire Alexander, either before or after the NFL Draft this offseason. Moton didn't specify the team he thought Alexander would land with, though.
"Regardless, the Packers' patience on the trade front may result in a post-draft move with Alexander's replacement primed to start in his rookie campaign," Moton wrote. "The oft-injured cornerback who has missed 20 games over the last two years will likely play elsewhere in 2025."
Alexander could be the perfect solution for the Jets' problems. Although he's dealt with injuries in the past, he's a superstar corner when healthy. Pairing the Louisville product with Sauce Gardner on the other side would give the Jets a shutdown pairing of defensive backs to go into 2025 with.
A lot of people are worried about the Jets' defensive back room going into next season, but a trade like this could quickly turn a weakness into a strength in New York.
