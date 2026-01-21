Jets Linked to $230 Million Star QB to Replace Justin Fields

The New York Jets desperately need a quarterback this offseason. They took a risk on Justin Fields and it didn't pay off, as Fields was one of the worst quarterbacks in the league.

Now the Jets need to find a new signal caller in the coming months, as they'll likely cut ties with Fields before the offseason ends. But there aren't very many solid options for the Jets to explore. They'll need to get creative to find the ideal solution.

Daniel Chavkin of The Sporting News recently linked the Jets to a potential blockbuster trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. A move like this would be quite costly, but it would push the Jets in the right direction.

Kyler Murray could be the dream addition for the Jets

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles away from New York Jets linebacker Sam Eguavoen (52) during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 10, 2024. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Murray is the dream addition for the Jets, though it would cost some draft capital to get a deal done.

Fortunately for New York, it has five first round picks over the next two years. One of these selections could be used, alongside other draft capital, to bring in Murray.

Murray hasn't found much success with the Cardinals. While he's been a solid starter, he hasn't lived up to the expectations attached to him in the NFL draft. The Cardinals offense was arguably better when Murray was out last year.

Murray is a very similar quarterback to Fields. The Jets wouldn't need to change the offense much, if at all, to fit Murray and his skillset. It would be the perfect move to make, if it's affordable enough on the trade block.

