Which Free Agents Will Return to Jets This Offseason?

The Jets are poised to be aggressive this offseason, utilizing financial flexibility and a boatload of draft picks to significantly improve a four-win roster and accelerate this organization’s rebuild.

With the right moves over the next few months, capitalizing on plenty of cap space and four picks in the top 38 next month, New York could sneak into postseason contention in 2022. It’s far from a guarantee, but certainly within the realm of possibility.

Before the Jets begin to make deals on the open market, however, it’s important to consider which players will depart in free agency this offseason.

New York has a slew of key contributors set to enter free agency this month, many that won’t return.

That in mind, let’s walk through each of the Jets players set to be free agents, how old they are, what they made (while with the Jets) in 2021 and predict the likelihood that they’ll don green and white next season:

Will These New York Jets Return in Free Agency? From Marcus Maye to Braxton Berrios and Joe Flacco, there are plenty of big names from the Jets eligible for free agency this offseason. S Marcus Maye Justin Edmonds/Getty Images 2021 salary: $10.6 million

Age: 29 Maye has been a staple in New York’s secondary over the last few years, spending his entire career within the Jets organization. He’s an outspoken leader, a mentor to younger players and pretty darn good (when healthy) between the lines. Nonetheless, Maye and the Jets will go their separate ways this offseason. Negotiations on a long-term deal went south last offseason after Maye received the franchise tag. Then, the safety suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 9. Coming off an injury, and factoring in his recent DUI charge, Maye will likely sign a short-term deal with another club, looking to prove he’s worthy of the bigger deal he never received with Gang Green. Likelihood to return: Slim WR Jamison Crowder Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports 2021 salary: $5.4 million

Age: 28 In Crowder’s three years with the Jets, the veteran wideout has consistently produced. Crowder led the Jets in receiving yards in both 2019 (833) and 2020 (699), serving as a reliable target for rookie Zach Wilson in a more limited role this past season. It’s not that Crowder hasn’t pulled his weight, it’s the presence of Elijah Moore that should lead to the wideout’s departure this offseason. Moore showed just how special he can be in 2021, a star in the making that’s far younger than the alternative. Sure, there’s a chance New York brings him back for depth, but a recent report about Crowder testing the market suggests otherwise. With the right situation, Crowder can still put up some quality numbers elsewhere. Likelihood to return: Slim WR/KR Braxton Berrios Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports 2021 salary: $850K

Age: 26 It’s hard to measure just how important Berrios was to the Jets last season. He stayed healthy for the vast majority of the year, made plays on offense and special teams, fit well in New York’s scheme and served as both a fan favorite and a positive presence in the locker room. After his All-Pro performance, however, Berrios’ price tag goes up. While all parties involved would love a reunion, it sounds like Berrios won’t be giving Gang Green a hometown discount. With the mutual interest of running things back, it’s safe to assume a deal gets done. Then again, will the Jets be willing to pay top dollar for a player that won’t start on offense if everyone is healthy? Likelihood to return: Strong OT Morgan Moses Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK 2021 salary: $4.3 million

Age: 31 After Mekhi Becton’s season-ending injury in Week 1 of last season, Morgan Moses embarked on a tremendous campaign, filling in admirably at right tackle. The veteran posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 71, allowing just four sacks over 1,020 snaps. Even if Moses is approaching his age-31 season, he is still more than capable of contributing up front. For New York, they’ll need to decide if they want to keep Moses around as a security blanket. It never hurts to have depth on the offensive line, but the Jets can find that elsewhere (and for less money). A decision on Moses could be impacted by New York’s plans for the 2022 NFL draft as well. If the Jets aim to pick a tackle prospect like Ikem Ekwonu in the first round, for instance, perhaps they don’t need Moses’ services. Likelihood to return: Slim OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports 2021 salary: $1.5 million

Age: 31 Duvernay-Tardif is a relatively similar case to Moses. He’s a solid depth piece that showed he can hold his own last year, but New York can certainly find a backup guard elsewhere. LDT did make quite the impression after he was acquired by the Jets last season in a trade with Kansas City, though. Perhaps New York brings him back as a familiar face to help whoever else they sign to start at right guard. Likelihood to return: Moderate DT Folorunso Fatukasi Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports 2021 salary: $2.2 million

Age: 27 Fatukasi set a career high with 46 tackles and six quarterback hits in 2021. A commanding presence on the field and in the locker room, New York should try to keep the defensive tackle around. It might come down to the financials here, though. SI’s Albert Breer recently reported that Fatukasi is among a group of free agents that “may wind up getting more than you’d think” this offseason. The Jets have financial flexibility, but their cap space isn’t unlimited. Likelihood to return: Moderate RB Tevin Coleman Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports 2021 salary: $1.1 million

Age: 28 Helping out in the backfield with rookie Michael Carter, Coleman racked up 356 rushing yards on 84 carries in 2021. Even if Coleman’s production was respectable last season, he played in only 11 games. The year before that, he appeared in just eight for the 49ers. A more reliable and explosive back would be a better compliment to Carter going forward, giving Zach Wilson a consistent target in the passing game as well. Likelihood to return: Slim LB Jarrad Davis Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK 2021 salary: $5.5 million

Age: 27 When the Jets signed Davis last year, it seemed like a solid move with lots of potential. Instead, Davis produced just 25 tackles, playing in only nine games. New York will move forward with C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams at linebacker. It didn’t work out with Davis. Likelihood to return: Slim TE Tyler Kroft Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports 2021 salary: $1.8 million

Age: 29 Kroft also failed to live up to expectations this past season. The tight end played in nine games, caught 16 passes and accumulated 173 receiving yards. Expect New York to be active in bolstering their tight end room with prospects in the draft and vets in free agency. Likelihood to return: Slim WR Keelan Cole Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images 2021 salary: $5.5 million

Age: 28 Cole had his moments with the Jets last season, scoring a long touchdown in their season finale against the Bills. His overall numbers weren’t overly impressive, though. The former Jaguar had 449 receiving yards on 28 catches over 15 games. Depending on how the Jets attack the wide receiver market this offseason, perhaps Cole can help give them depth at the position, if he elects to stick around. Likelihood to return: Moderate QB Joe Flacco Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK 2021 salary: $657K

Age: 37 The Jets definitely want Flacco back. Head coach Robert Saleh said it a few months ago and Rich Cimini of ESPN recently reported that mutual interest is still there. Flacco, 37, showed he can hold his own in a pinch—throwing three touchdown passes with 338 passing yards over two games a season ago—but he’d return to continue to help Wilson develop. Likelihood to return: Strong K Eddy Pineiro BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK 2021 salary: $217K

Age: 26 Considering all the problems the Jets have had at kicker these last few years, Pineiro was a revelation at the tail end of the 2021 season. The Florida product suited up for five games with New York and missed only one kick. He made all eight of his field goal attempts while drilling nine of his 10 extra-point attempts. Might as well bring him back and see if he can keep it going next fall. Likelihood to return: Strong OG Dan Feeney Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports 2021 salary: $4.2 million

Age: 27 Feeney was on the field for 184 offensive snaps a season ago, providing some depth on New York’s offensive line. He played in 16 games, helping out on special teams. The Jets are poised to make changes at the guard position, so don’t be surprised if the former third-round pick is on the move this offseason. Likelihood to return: Slim DT Nathan Shepherd Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports 2021 salary: $934K

Age: 28 Shepherd appeared in all 17 games for the Jets last year, his fourth season with the team. He took his statistical production to new heights this past season, but those numbers aren’t exactly tantalizing (28 tackles, zero tackles for loss). Likelihood to return: Slim FB Nick Bawden Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK 2021 salary: $331K

Age: 25 Why not keep the fullback around! Bawden had one catch in 2021, the fifth reception of his NFL career. Couldn’t hurt to have a guy like him in the trenches to help in the running game. Likelihood to return: Moderate

OG Alex Lewis

2021 salary: $3.2 million

Age: 29

Lewis retired last August after missing time the previous season on the non-football list. There was some drama with former head coach Adam Gase as well. Likelihood to return: Slim

OL Greg Senat

2021 salary: $47K

Age: 27

The Jets claimed Senat in January, but he didn’t play a snap for Gang Green. Unless they fell in love with him behind the scenes, don’t expect him back. Likelihood to return: Slim

Finally, a few Jets have already re-signed. This week, offensive lineman Conor McDermott, safety Lamarcus Joyner and safety Will Parks agreed to terms on new contracts with New York.

