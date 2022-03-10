Jets' Marcus Maye Named Most Underrated Safety Available in Free Agency

Other clubs that pursue Marcus Maye in free agency are looking to add an underrated asset to their secondary, according to this analyst.

With all this talk of who the Jets could add in free agency this offseason, it's been a while since we discussed which free agents could leave New York and sign with a new team.

Wideout Jamison Crowder is expected to test the open market and other veterans (like offensive lineman Morgan Moses) are poised to follow suit.

One contributor that's been a leader in green and white, however, is viewed as one of the hidden gems from this year's free agent class.

Anthony Treash of PFF stopped by at ESPN this week, identifying the most overrated and underrated free agents at every position. When he got to the safety position, he pulled a name from New York's secondary:

Underrated: Marcus Maye

2021 team: Jets | Age entering 2022 season: 28

Maye is going to sign a one-year, prove-it deal in free agency after rupturing his Achilles in the midst of his 2021 campaign. The Jets safety role changed this past year when he played far more in the box, which played a part in a dip in PFF grade. But his multiple seasons of high grades at deep safety should draw interest from several teams. Since 2018, Maye owns the second-highest PFF grade at free safety, behind only Kevin Byard. — Treash

As Treash alluded to, Maye's 2021 campaign came to an abrupt close when he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last November. Over the six games he did play, the former second-round pick had 46 tackles, one sack, two pass deflections and four tackles for loss.

In 2020, his last full season with New York, Maye had a career year. The safety played all 16 games—99.82% of Jets' snaps on defense—while setting career highs in tackles (88), passes defended (11) and sacks (2).

Assuming Maye is able to completely move on from last year's injury, the team that signs the safety will be getting a defensive back that's hungry to prove he's worthy of a big-time contract. Remember, Maye received the franchise tag from New York last offseason, unable to come to an agreement with the Jets on any long-term deal.

Maye's DUI might complicate things, but he profiles as a solid addition for a team seeking to contend. Production aside, Maye always stood out as a vocal leader on this struggling Jets team, a role model for other young defensive backs.

If you're curious, Treash had Seattle's Quandre Diggs as the most overrated safety available this offseason.

Here's his explanation why:

Diggs is a good safety, but he's not worthy of the top-tier money he probably will cost. His career-best PFF grade came in 2019 when he earned a 73.4 overall mark. And that still wasn't enough to crack the top 20 at the position. Diggs is a reliable, but not elite, starting safety.

