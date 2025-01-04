Wild New York Jets Proposed Trade With Minnesota Vikings Lands Quarterback of Future
The New York Jets have a lot of questions on their roster, as things could look drastically different in 2025 than they do as the 2024 season comes to a close.
There will be a new regime in place as they have already begun the process of interviewing general managers and head coaches for their vacancies. Once that is complete, attention will turn to the roster.
Despite going all-in recent years around veteran Aaron Rodgers, there is a good amount of talent to work with on the roster.
The offensive line looks like a strength with young anchors Olu Fashanu at tackle, Alijah-Vera Tucker at guard and Joe Tippmann at center. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall are legitimate building blocks as well.
However, the most important position in the sport is where the Jets have arguably their biggest question mark.
It is hard to envision Rodgers being brought back for a third year with the team. That would be a tough sell to a new general manager and head coach to saddle them with a quarterback who has struggled for the most part in 2024.
As things currently stand, there is surefire long-term answer at the position.
Some fans would love to see what Jordan Travis, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, can do after redshirting his rookie campaign. There have been suggestions that Tyrod Taylor should be given the keys to the offense as a stopgap option that can at the very least keep the team afloat.
Likely out of the running for any of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, it will be interesting to see what direction the team heads in. It is hard to even guess what their plans will be until a new brain trust is in place.
Alas, one option that exists is making a trade for a young player who may no longer be in the team’s long-term plans.
That is what FanDuel Sportsbook has suggested in a wild blockbuster proposal between New York and the Minnesota Vikings.
The Jets would receive quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, in exchange for 2025 first and fourth round picks, a 2027 second-round pick and running back Braelon Allen.
With Sam Darnold turning in a Pro Bowl season for the Vikings, their plans under center could certainly be changing. Moving on from a quarterback who helped lead the team to at least a 14-win campaign would be a tough sell to the fan base.
Especially when the alternative is giving the keys of the offense to McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie campaign with an injury.
This is a proposal they would likely jump at, as they are receiving some incredible assets from New York.
It would be hard to fathom the Jets new regime going all-in on an unproven asset such as McCarthy, surrendering three picks and a running back who showed some flashes during his rookie year.
The team is in desperate need of a long-term option under center, but this seems like a massive overpay for such an unknown.
There are just too many risks in sending away that amount of capital. The Jets would be better off keeping those assets and building the roster up, as they aren’t currently built to contend for a Super Bowl anyway.