Is New York Jets Post-Aaron Rodgers Quarterback Answer Already on Roster?
Whoever takes over as the new general manager and head coach of the New York Jets in the offseason is going to have their work cut out for them turning things around.
The Jets have been mired in mediocrity and flat-out bad football for over a decade. Their playoff drought has reached 14 years and they have finished under the .500 mark in nine straight seasons.
There are some legitimate building blocks for whoever takes over the football operations for the franchise that are appealing to work with. The offense looks to be in great shape with running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, left tackle Olu Fashanu, center Joe Tippmann and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker at a minimum.
However, there is one huge question mark on the offensive side of the ball; the quarterback position.
Will the Jets bring back Aaron Rodgers for the 2025 campaign?
There are some analysts who believe that it is a foregone conclusion that he won’t be back. The team could move on from him before his bonus kicks in, but he has said that he is willing to take another pay cut to make things work.
Depending on how much money he is willing to give back, ownership will certainly listen. But, saddling a new regime with a 41-year-old quarterback who has had decent enough production but not rose to the occasion when he has been needed most would be a tough sell.
Where else could the team turn to at quarterback if they opt to move on from Rodgers?
A reunion with Sam Darnold has been pitched, but it would be hard to envision him wanting to come back. Kirk Cousins sounds like he is going to be hitting free agency after getting benched by the Atlanta Falcons.
However, Connor Hughes of SNY believes that the answer to their post-Rodgers quarterback situation could already be on the roster.
And no, it is not 2024 fifth-round pick Jordan Travis.
Instead, he believes that veteran Tyrod Taylor could be the perfect bridge quarterback for the new regime to rely on.
“Teammates absolutely love’ [him] + ‘can hold down the fort of an offense’ + ‘he is someone who will electrify fans with his legs & his ability to take deep shots,” as shared by Paul Andrew Edsen Jr. on X.
There are certainly some concerns about committing to Taylor as the starting quarterback, with his age being one. He will be 36 before the 2025 campaign gets underway.
Injuries have also been a concern at times.
He was replaced by Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers after a doctor punctured his lung accidently. In 2023, he was starting games for the New York Giants but missed several weeks because of an injury suffered agianst the Jets.
On the other end of the spectrum, there is a lot to like with his skill set.
He is a true dual-threat, as he can beat opponents with his arm and legs. In his career, he is averaging 5.6 yards per carry, capable of making some dynamic plays.
Taylor has a .500 record as a starter, going 28-28-1 in his career and doesn’t turn the ball over. He has completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 12,171 yards and 66 touchdowns with only 29 interceptions.
Certainly not the perfect player, he could be the best option to start in 2025 if the team moves on from Rodgers. He already has respect of the players in the locker room and would certainly keep the team competitive as the new regime gets things on track.
What he was able to do with an undermanned Giants team in 2023 was incredibly impressive. It would not be a surprise to see him find legitimate success with the building blocks Gang Green already has in place.