Controversial New York Jets Star Hit New Low In Loss Against Buffalo Bills
The New York Jets certainly look like a team that is ready for the 2024 season to come to a close.
Eliminated from the postseason for a 14th consecutive year weeks ago, the team has been playing out the string. In a campaign that has featured so many embarrassing moments, another low was reached in Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills.
They were thoroughly dominated by their AFC East rivals, losing 40-14. The Jets were dangerously close to becoming only the second team to be shutout this season before Tyrod Taylor relieved Aaron Rodgers for the final two drives of the game.
With the outcome already decided, he moved the offense down the field for two touchdown drives. The first he hooked up with wide receiver Garrett Wilson for a nine-yard score and on the second, tight end Tyler Conklin had a 20-yard touchdown reception.
Taylor finished the game by completing 11-of-14 passes for 83 yards and the two scores, recording a QBR of 95.9. He nearly matched the production of Rodgers, who was on the opposite end of the spectrum.
The future Hall of Famer put forth likely the worst performance of his career.
Rodgers completed 12-of-18 passes for 112 yards, throwing two interceptions and getting sacked four times. It resulted in a QBR of 1.2, which is historically poor.
As shared by Seth Walder, an analytics writer for ESPN, this is the worst QBR recorded in a game since Davis Mills of the Houston Texans had a 0.8 in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
Making only his second career start and third overall appearance, Mills’s ugly performance also came against the Bills in a game the Texans lost 40-0. He went 11-of-21 for 87 yards with four interceptions.
It was certainly not the kind of performance New York or Rodgers was hoping to see. Over the last few weeks, the offense had been clicking and producing at a solid clip, but the wheels fell off in Buffalo.
He will almost certainly make the start in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins, but it could be his last appearance with the Jets. While he has performed at a higher level in some regard than any quarterback the team has had in recent history, the record is hard to ignore.
New York is now 4-12, making it five consecutive years with double-digit losses and eight out of the last nine years.