Breece Hall Predicted To Leave Jets For AFC Contender

The New York Jets have been fortunate to have Breece Hall in the backfield over the last four seasons. But will that continue into 2026?

The 24-year-old is a pending free agent and should get paid well this offseason after racking up 1,065 rushing yards in 2025 in 16 games played for the Jets. Even in a season of offensive turmoil, Hall was a bright spot. Now, his projected market value is just over $41 million across four seasons, per Spotrac.

New York has the fifth-most salary cap space in football at just over $66 million, per Over The Cap. The Jets can afford to keep Hall on a long-term deal. Or, they could keep him in the short term with the franchise tag. But what if the Jets let him walk? ESPN's Aaron Schatz dropped a "big prediction" after the Houston Texans were knocked out of the playoffs by the New England Patriots and predicted that Hall will go to Houston.

The Jets should keep Breece Hall

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball asNew England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Big prediction for the offseason: I've heard plenty of potential new homes for running back Breece Hall, but never Houston," Schatz wrote. "Why not? Joe Mixon's career might be over after he missed the 2025 season because of a foot injury, and Marks looks more suited as a rotation player than lead back. The Texans need a strong running game to eat clock and complement their ferocious defense."

If Hall actually reaches free agency and the Jets don't franchise tag him, the Texans would be a team that makes a lot of sense. They boast one of the best defenses in the league, but the offense sputtered out of control down the stretch. In the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the Texans tallied just 48 rushing yards against the New England Patriots. Woody Marks led the way with...17 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Even though Hall would make sense for Houston, he makes sense for New York and Jets general manager Darren Mougey made it clear that he wants to keep as many good players around and noted that Hall fits that description.

"Breece is a good player," Mougey said. "I want as many good players back as we can. Like I mentioned, I probably met with 50 players yesterday. Met with Breece yesterday. Had a lot of good conversations."

