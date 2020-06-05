Frank Ragnow Discusses Potential of Lions Rushing Attack

It was quite evident following the 2020 NFL Draft the Detroit Lions have placed a premium emphasis on rushing the football this upcoming season.

With two guard selections and the surprise pick of ex-Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift, Detroit is poised to take a step forward offensively.

Meeting with Detroit media via video conference, Lions center Frank Ragnow expressed excitement about the thought of running the football.

"I'm always excited about the thought of running the ball. Obviously, we added some weapons. It's kind of been an emphasis since I've been here with coach Patricia. I'm definitely excited to see what we can do this year," Ragnow said.

He explained, "The one thing that running ball is all about, it's the toughness. It's the hard work, it's the dirty work. Even though it's different virtually and different on our own, we have to take it day by day.

Currently, Ragnow is entering his third season with Detroit after being selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

"I'm just trying to work my tail off individually here in Minnesota -- in my mom's basement trying to get to be the strongest, toughest guy I can be so that we can help and we can pound the rock this fall. I'm definitely excited with the weapons we got. And I'm always excited about running the ball."

After his rookie season, Detroit decided to move Ragnow from guard to center, and the position change has been quite successful.

In 2019, he allowed just two sacks while playing 996 offensive snaps.

Ragnow ended the 2019 season as the sixth-highest-graded center in the NFL, and his 78.3 run-blocking grade trailed only Jason Kelce at the position, per Pro Football Focus.

