AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Frank Ragnow Discusses Potential of Lions Rushing Attack

John Maakaron

It was quite evident following the 2020 NFL Draft the Detroit Lions have placed a premium emphasis on rushing the football this upcoming season. 

With two guard selections and the surprise pick of ex-Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift, Detroit is poised to take a step forward offensively.

Meeting with Detroit media via video conference, Lions center Frank Ragnow expressed excitement about the thought of running the football.

"I'm always excited about the thought of running the ball. Obviously, we added some weapons. It's kind of been an emphasis since I've been here with coach Patricia. I'm definitely excited to see what we can do this year," Ragnow said. 

He explained, "The one thing that running ball is all about, it's the toughness. It's the hard work, it's the dirty work. Even though it's different virtually and different on our own, we have to take it day by day. 

Currently, Ragnow is entering his third season with Detroit after being selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

"I'm just trying to work my tail off individually here in Minnesota -- in my mom's basement trying to get to be the strongest, toughest guy I can be so that we can help and we can pound the rock this fall. I'm definitely excited with the weapons we got. And I'm always excited about running the ball."

After his rookie season, Detroit decided to move Ragnow from guard to center, and the position change has been quite successful.

In 2019, he allowed just two sacks while playing 996 offensive snaps.

Ragnow ended the 2019 season as the sixth-highest-graded center in the NFL, and his 78.3 run-blocking grade trailed only Jason Kelce at the position, per Pro Football Focus.

Related

Harmon Explains How NFL Should Handle Recent Events

Lions May Still Have Pass-Rush Dilemma

Flowers: Try Listening to Gain Knowledge

Nick Williams Offers Skill Set Lions Lacked Last Year

Who Was Detroit's Most Valuable Player of Last Decade?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Training Camp Update on Lions

The Detroit Lions won't be holding a joint NFL practice with the Patriots this summer

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

Ranking D'Andre Swift and Rookie Running Backs

Ranking the rookie running backs entering the 2020 NFL season. Where is Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift ranked?

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

Jason Huntley Could Be Lions' Ultimate Sleeper Draft Pick

Jason Huntley is ecstatic to be a Detroit Lion, and is preparing to be ready when his number is called to perform.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Who Was Detroit's Most Valuable Player during Last Decade?

Longtime Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was franchise's "most valuable player" from 2010-19, according to Pro Football Focus

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

3 Lions Question Marks Heading into 2020 Season

These questions still linger as the Detroit Lions head into the 2020 season. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Coaches Can Return to NFL Facilities June 5, 2020

The NFL has informed teams that coaches can return to their respective facilities beginning June 5, 2020. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Trey Flowers: 'Try Listening to Gain Knowledge'

Trey Flowers delivers emotional message stating thoughts on current social unrest.

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock64

Lions' Statement on Unrest

Lions statement on the unrest in the country released. Read more.

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

Nick Williams Offers Skill Set Lions Lacked Last Year

Read more about what defensive lineman Nick Williams brings to the table for the Detroit Lions.

Logan Lamorandier

Matt Patricia's New Offseason Priority

Phase 3 of Lions offseason has been pushed back for team to address civil unrest

Jason Ross Jr.

by

ATK49