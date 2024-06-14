Report: Lions Expected to Sign Popular UFL Kicker
The Detroit Lions have reportedly made an addition to their kicking battle. They are expected to sign popular UFL kicker Jake Bates.
NFL reporter Aaron Wilson was first to report the signing.
The All-UFL selection visited the Lions on Tuesday, signaling that there was indeed interest between the team and the player who spent the spring kicking for the Michigan Panthers.
Bates arrived on Lions' fans radars early in the UFL season, with a game-winning 64-yard field goal. Given that the Panthers played their home games at Ford Field, Lions fans clamored with hopes that Bates could provide the stability at the position that has been desired since the departure of Matt Prater.
Prior to signing with the Lions, four teams had requested to host the kicker. Among the others were the Green Bay Packers, the Washington Commanders and the Baltimore Ravens.
Bates made 21-of-28 kicks for the Panthers this spring. His performance appeared to tail off during the final stretch of the season, but his long-range ability proved enticing throughout the UFL season.
In college, Bates began as a soccer player at Central Arkansas. He transferred to Texas State in 2020, where he served as the team's kickoff specialist. Bates would later transfer to Arkansas and work exclusively on kickoffs in 2022, while eventual Jaguars draft pick Cam Little handled field goals.
The 24-year-old spent 2023 in training camp with the Houston Texans, but failed to make the 53-man roster.
With the addition of Bates, the Lions now have three kickers on roster. Bates joins incumbent veteran Michael Badgley and undrafted rookie James Turner in the battle.
Badgley has spent the last two seasons kicking for the Lions. He spent most of last season on the practice squad, but was promoted to the active roster prior to the team's win over Denver when he beat out Riley Patterson in a lengthy competition.
Turner, meanwhile, comes to Detroit after kicking collegiately at Louisville and Michigan. He impressed with a strong showing at rookie minicamp.