Grading Lions' Selection of Giovanni Manu
The Detroit Lions beefed up their cornerbacks room the first two nights of the 2024 draft, and decided to add depth to their offensive line to open up Day 3.
The Lions went north of the border to address the position, trading into the fourth round to select University of British Columbia offensive tackle Giovanni Manu at No. 126 overall. Manu is the first International Player Pathway program participant to be taken in the 2024 draft.
In order to attain the pick, Detroit parted ways with its third-round selection in next year’s draft.
Manu, standing in at 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds, has never played a down of football in the United States. However, he saw his stock rise after he posted a 4.96 40-yard dash and a 33.5-inch vertical at his pro day.
Detroit also hosted Manu for a top-30 visit during the pre-draft process.
He’s very much a developmental piece, and can’t be expected to play right away. Yet, he won’t need to in Detroit, with its current offensive line alignment that features All-Pro Penei Sewell and Pro Bowlers Frank Ragnow and Kevin Zeitler.
Manu also possesses some exciting intangibles, including immense size and great speed and athleticism for a player at his position. Speaking of his athleticism, he possesses a basketball background and starred on the hardwood before finding his way to the University of British Columbia.
These impressive traits obviously all played a significant role in Holmes & Co. trading up to pick the Canadian native.
As The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote in his annual pre-draft "Beast" Guide, "His unpolished tendencies are easy to spot on tape — he plays too narrow and off balance in the run game with late hands in pass pro. But he moves really well for his size, especially out in space, and punishes anyone in his way."
Manu has all the makings of a valuable depth piece in 2024 -- and a potential starter along the offensive line in future seasons.
At this present juncture, I’ll give Holmes & Co. an “A-” grade for the pick.