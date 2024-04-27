Detroit Lions' 2024 Undrafted Free-Agent Tracker
The Detroit Lions came into the 2024 NFL Draft with seven total selections, and ended up making six picks after completing four trades over the weekend.
Throughout the draft, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes stayed true to his strategy of taking the best player available on his board – regardless of position.
To start the draft, he added multiple cornerbacks, selecting Alabama’s Terrion Arnold (No. 24 overall via trade) and Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (No. 61 overall) in consecutive picks.
He also added a pair of offensive linemen in University of British Columbia’s Giovanni Manu (No. 126 overall) and Boston College’s Christian Mahogany (No. 210 overall). And sandwiched between those two picks were Utah running back/safety Sione Vaki (No. 132 overall) and LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (No. 189 overall).
Now, Holmes & Co. have the opportunity to further bolster their roster by tapping into the undrafted free-agent market.
Let's take a peek now at the undrafted players that the organization has picked up in free agency since the end of the 2024 draft.
Picks made by Lions in 2024 NFL Draft:
Round 1, Pick No. 24 -- Alabama Crimson Tide CB Terrion Arnold
Round 2, Pick No. 61 -- Missouri Tigers CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Round 4, Pick No. 126 – University of British Columbia OL Giovanni Manu
Round 4, Pick No. 132 -- Utah Utes RB/S Sione Vaki
Round 6, Pick No. 189 -- LSU DT Mekhi Wingo
Round 6, Pick No. 210 -- Boston College OL Christian Mahogany
Lions’ 2024 UDFA list
Duke WR Jalon Calhoun
UCLA C Duke Clemens
Louisville C Bryan Hudson
Northern Illinois LB/S DaRon Gilbert
Illinois WR Isaiah Williams
Ohio State LB Steele Chambers
BYU TE Isaac Rex
Idaho LS Hogan Hatten
Wake Forest S Chelen Garnes
William & Mary DL Nate Lynn
Ball State DB Loren Strickland
Fresno State CB Morice Norris
Ole Miss EDGE Isaac Ukwu
Michigan K James Turner
Florida C Kingsley Eguakun
Players invited to Lions' rookie minicamp
Grand Valley State QB Cade Peterson
Hillsdale RB Michael Herzog
Missouri DT Josh Landry
Northern Iowa QB Theo Day