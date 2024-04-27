All Lions

Lions Trade Up, Select Mekhi Wingo with Pick No. 189

Lions made their fifth draft selection on Day 3 of 2024 NFL Draft.

John Maakaron

LSU Tigers defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (92)
LSU Tigers defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (92) / Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
The Detroit Lions have made their latest selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Detroit made its third draft trade on Day 3, after trading up for two offensive players earlier on Saturday afternoon.

In order to move up, Detroit sent the Houston Texans picks 205 and 249 in in exchange for the 189th pick.

After an eventful start to the final day of the draft, Detroit bolstered its defensive line unit by drafting Mekhi Wingo. The LSU product was a team captain in 2023 for the Tigers, and logged career totals of 98 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

According to a league scouting report, "Wingo is a shade undersized, but his tape is fun to watch. He is compact and powerful, with the ability to separate and play off of lateral blocks quickly. He can be overcome by length or mass at times but is rarely dominated. He has first-step quickness and processing to beat blockers to erase their landmarks and is tremendously agile as a short-space tackler. Wingo has a hop-and-chop rush move typically seen from defensive ends and will be too athletic for some guards to handle as a pass rusher. Wingo could become an early backup as an even-front 3-technique but he has three down-potential and could eventually become a starter."

Earlier on Day 3, Detroit bolstered its offense by targeting offensive tackle Giovanni Manu and running back Sione Vaki, trading up to select both.

Detroit used its first two picks of the draft to upgrade the secondary. Terrion Arnold, drafted No. 24 overall, and Ennis Rakestraw, drafted No. 61 overall, join a cornerbacks room in deep need of improved productivity this upcoming season.

Barring any trades, Detroit will next select soon, in the sixth round at No. 210 overall.  

Picks made by Lions in 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1, Pick No. 24 -- Alabama Crimson Tide CB Terrion Arnold

Round 2, Pick No. 61 -- Missouri Tigers CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Round 4, Pick No. 126 –  UBC tackle Giovanni Manu

Round 4, Pick No. 132 -- Utah running back Sione Vaki

Round 6, Pick No. 189 -- LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo

Lions' remaining draft pick

Round 6, Pick No. 210

