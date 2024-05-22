All Lions

Lions Fan-Favorite Drills 70-Yard Practice Kick

UFL sensation goes viral for 70-yard field goal.

John Maakaron

Former Houston Texans place kicker Jake Bates (49)
Former Houston Texans place kicker Jake Bates (49) / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions fans have been following the success of Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates all season.

For the former NFL kicker, being a part of the Michigan Panthers this season has exposed his talents to a much larger audience.

Bates has made waves all throughout the 2024 UFL season due to his ability to make long-distance field goals at Ford Field, the home that the Panthers share with the Lions.

Recently, the Panthers released a video of the talented kicker making a 70-yarder in practice. This again caught the attention of NFL fans clamoring for the Lions to make sure not to miss out on signing such a popular kicker.

"You have to approach every kick as the same kick, and if you put more emphasis on one kick than the other, that's going to hinder how you kick each kick," Bates said during a postgame press conference earlier this season. "I want to make every kick I go out there for, it doesn't change whether the scenario is whatever it is.

"I want to make every time I'm on the field. And so, I mean, pressure is kind of what you make it to be, I think. That's my job to do, is go out there and make kicks, and I'm trying to do that to the best of my ability."

