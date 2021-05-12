Lions Are Touchdown Underdogs Against 49ers

The Detroit Lions are underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers.

The complete Week 1 schedule in the NFL has been released.

For the Detroit Lions and their new coaching staff, they will play one of the powerhouses of the NFC West in their home debut.

Dan Campbell and Co. are looking to set the tone early for their initial campaign in Motown.

Will several new free-agent additions and a draft class comprised of seven prospects, it has been widely projected the Lions will finish the 2021 campaign with five or six victories.

It is largely expected that Detroit will be underdogs in the majority of their contests throughout the course of the 2021 season.

Losing quarterback Matthew Stafford and wideout Kenny Golladay left a huge void for Detroit's new front office to try and fill.

While quarterback Jared Goff is a solid addition and Detroit revamped the offensive line, there remain question marks at the wide receiver position.

Against the 49ers, the Lions have opened up as 7-point underdogs, according to DraftKings.

Picks made by Lions in 2021 NFL Draft:

More from SI All Lions:

2021 NFL Schedule: Detroit Lions First Opponent Revealed

Lions Have Sixth-Toughest Schedule in 2021

2021 Detroit Lions Re-Draft

Detroit Lions Schedule Revealed May 12

Campbell on Sewell: 'He Plays Dirty, He's Nasty'

Detroit Lions' 53-Man Roster Prediction