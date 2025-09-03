All Lions

Detroit Lions Week 1 Wednesday Estimated Injury Report

Detroit Lions release first injury report ahead of Packers game.

The Detroit Lions released an estimated injury report on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of their Week 1 road contest against the Green Bay Packers.

Players had the day off and will return to the practice field on Thursday. The team held their first pair of practices in preparation for a key contest against a division rival.

Earlier, Dan Campbell shared on 97.1 The Ticket why wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa was absent from the team's Tuesday practice.

The third-round pick was dealing with an illness and is expected back at practice later this week.

Detroit's starting quarterback, Jared Goff, was asked this week how the team's receiving corps had evolved heading into a crucial season.

“Good question. I mean (Jameson Williams) Jamo’s obviously the one that everyone is talking about. The big step he’s taken forward has been fun to watch, (Amon-Ra) St. Brown’s just continuing to be as consistent as ever and the All-Pro caliber player he’s been. I’ve felt things have been great," said Goff. "And then the young guy, TeSlaa’s stepping in there and doing a good job and becoming a fixture on offense.

"Obviously losing Tim (Patrick) is tough and it’s not something ever you want to see as a quarterback, especially a guy you like and has been reliable," Goff commented further. "But, I thought Isaac’s done a good job stepping in there and being a good player.”

Lions Week 1 Wednesday injury report

Sione Vaki -- Hamstring (NP)
Trevor Nowaske -- Elbow (NP)
Isaac TeSlaa -- Illness (LP)
Kayode Awosika -- Shoulder (LP)

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

