Detroit Lions Week 1 Wednesday Estimated Injury Report
The Detroit Lions released an estimated injury report on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of their Week 1 road contest against the Green Bay Packers.
Players had the day off and will return to the practice field on Thursday. The team held their first pair of practices in preparation for a key contest against a division rival.
Earlier, Dan Campbell shared on 97.1 The Ticket why wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa was absent from the team's Tuesday practice.
The third-round pick was dealing with an illness and is expected back at practice later this week.
Detroit's starting quarterback, Jared Goff, was asked this week how the team's receiving corps had evolved heading into a crucial season.
“Good question. I mean (Jameson Williams) Jamo’s obviously the one that everyone is talking about. The big step he’s taken forward has been fun to watch, (Amon-Ra) St. Brown’s just continuing to be as consistent as ever and the All-Pro caliber player he’s been. I’ve felt things have been great," said Goff. "And then the young guy, TeSlaa’s stepping in there and doing a good job and becoming a fixture on offense.
"Obviously losing Tim (Patrick) is tough and it’s not something ever you want to see as a quarterback, especially a guy you like and has been reliable," Goff commented further. "But, I thought Isaac’s done a good job stepping in there and being a good player.”
Lions Week 1 Wednesday injury report
Sione Vaki -- Hamstring (NP)
Trevor Nowaske -- Elbow (NP)
Isaac TeSlaa -- Illness (LP)
Kayode Awosika -- Shoulder (LP)