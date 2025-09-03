All Lions

Dan Campbell Has Heard Some Raunchy Nicknames For Isaac TeSlaa

Detroit Lions rookie WR is dealing with illness.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) catches a touchdown during the first half against Houston Texans
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) catches a touchdown during the first half against Houston Texans / David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, during his first regular season interview with the team's flagship radio station, gave a positive health update on wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa and discussed if any nicknames being floated around had stuck.

"No, I haven't heard that one," said Campbell. "I've heard some that are a little more raunchy than that. But I can't state what those are. But I don't know if coleslaw has neccesarily stuck. There's a lot that are getting thrown up against a wall right now."

Surprisingly, the team's 2025 third-round draft pick was absent at the first practice open for local reporters to cover.

Quickly, the former Arkansas wideout has become a focus of increased attention and hype, due to his stellar play all throughout training camp and the preseason.

He quickly developed rapport with backup quarterback Kyle Allen and was able to find the end zone with regularity during preseason games.

Campbell offered up a positive health update, but still leaves TeSlaa's role against the Green Bay Packers up in the air.

“He just had a little bug,” Campbell expressed. “I think he’ll be alright here. He’s coming in the building today. He’s been in virtual meetings. I know he feels a lot better, but we’ll see.”

If TeSlaa does not have a vast role, veteran Kalif Raymond can be counted on to line up as the team's third wideout.

He was recently listed as a player, along with DJ Reader, that has had a great camp and earned the trust of the coaching staff.

