Everything Dan Campbell Said After Lions Beat Bears

Here is everything Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said, following a 19-16 victory on the road against the Chicago Bears.

Opening Statement:

“All right, good win by the guys. Proud of them. That's the way to finish. I

really didn't expect anything different out of them just knowing the guys that we had I tell you

what. But nonetheless I'm still proud of them because it's not always the easiest thing. You get

eliminated and it's hard for some guys. You're back out in the elements and with a team that's

already clinched. But our guys fought, man, from the beginning even when they came back, we

were up two scores, they came back, our guys didn't bat an eye and we were able to finish it out.

Really one of the best games we've played as far as complementary football. That's really what -

- a lot of really good performances by a lot of guys.”

On the run defense:

“That was big. It's always going to be an emphasis during the week, but we knew that's what you have to do to control that offense. You have to be able to control the run game. For us we knew we wanted to get going. We really kind of opened it up with the pass game, but then once we did and some of the perimeter runs that we really started busting it open. I thought the O-line did a good job. Really proud of (Taylor) Decker and Graham (Glasgow). Man, (Christopher) Hubbard getting his first start in a while off the squad ready to go. Have to see the tape, but I thought he did some really good things. O-line in general really showed up for us today.”

On playing complementary football:

"Look, we were able to get off the field, and so we didn't get any of these explosive runs. Theyhit a couple, but, okay, seven yard gain and able to get two more stops, we get off the field, and so the three-and-outs were big. Then we were able to control it on offense. We had some long drives. Took up a lot of the clock. Conversions, we got to turn those into touchdowns. Ultimately makes it hard when you're the other playcaller on the other sign sideline and your offense can't stay on the field. You just went through three plays and you're like, ‘okay, what's going on?’ You start going through the ‘what should we get to?’ Well, you only ran three plays. Then you come back and now you've only run six plays. It's hard to figure out what you want to get to, what you're trying to set up for the next time, if you're able to go three and out or six and out, you know, and so that was big for our defense. They really set the tone for the day. There again, just complementary football.”

On controlling time of possession:

“Third down was really good for us. Really good. Our protection was great, and (Jared) Goff, man, he was on it. Just his pocket presence, awareness, getting rid of the ball, knowing where to go, processing the whole thing, and then our playmakers making plays. That includes (Kalif Raymond) Leaf. He had some big plays for us and (Jameson Williams) Jamo was huge once again. When is he not huge? But, yeah, I felt like everybody had a hand in that. (Jahmyr) Gibbs, you know, Even (Anthony Firkser) Firk. So we were able to spread it around and Goff found them, so it was good job.”

On if this win can lead into the next year at all:

“Well, I'll say this: I believe that things happen for a reason, right wrong or indifferent. And just when something like this happens, I believe it's going to be for the best. It's up to Brad (Holmes) and I to make it for the best and the guys that we know we're going to count on on this team. So that's how I view it. Because as good as it felt to get that and it's the last one, it's -- I mean, let's call it what it is, pretty pissed all week. It's a bad feeling. Now going into the playoffs and you get to watch everybody else go while you're sitting at home. It's frustrating. So that's what fuels you. We don't want to be doing that again next year. That's not where we want to be. We have got to get in.”

On what showed up today that hadn’t for several weeks:

“Probably just complementary football. I mean, honestly when we needed it most all three phases showed up for us in a big way. It was like clockwork. You know, we were able to control the time of possession. Not that we were necessarily trying to do that, but had these long drives and then, about the time something bad happens on offense, defense steps right up and just come up with a big takeaway or a big stop. And then when we get scored on, our offense goes right down the field when we needed it. That series at the end where we have the turnover, defense holds them, forces the punt, and then we go back, Goff hits (Amon-Ra St. Brown) Saint for that huge play; we got some pops and runs there to get in field goal range. And then (Jake) Bates, after the one he had earlier, steps up in the critical and makes it. I mean, that's what winning teams do. We haven't had that in a while. It's been a while. Been a few

weeks.”

On if he learned anything about your team:

“No, I think it reaffirmed. You know, we'll know some things just watching the tape about how some of these guys, particularly some of the young guys. But the guys that I knew we could count on showed up again, you know, one more time, which didn't surprise me one bit. You know, I still believe the nucleus of this team is right. I really do. But we are going to need to make a few changes. Not just talking about that. It will be collectively. We're going to have to work through some things to get the best version of ourselves.”

On if having a lot of old friends on the other sideline was motivation:

“Honestly, I've been so whatever with what happened last week and just trying to get prepared for this one. You know, get our guys ready to go. I don't know. You would have to ask them. But listen, I wish them well. A lot of people that I think a lot of over there between obviously (Bears Head Coach) Ben (Johnson) and the guys that were with us, (Bears Quarterbacks Coach) J.T. Barrett, but half that staff is from New Orleans. I know those guys. I coached with them in New Orleans. I wish them the best of luck. I respect the hell out of them. They're good coaches, good men.”

