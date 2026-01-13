Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores Lands AFC Head Coaching Interview

The Ravens completed an interview with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, the team announced on Tuesday.

Flores, the former Dolphins head coach, is the seventh different candidate to have interviewed with Baltimore since the team fired longtime head coach John Harbaugh at the end of the regular season. The Ravens have also interviewed Klint Kubiak, Anthony Weaver, Vance Joseph, Davis Webb, Matt Nagy and Kliff Kingsbury in addition to Flores.

The 44-year-old Flores is one of the most widely respected defensive minds in the game, authoring a consistently strong defense in Minnesota since taking over as the franchise's defensive coordinator in 2023.

Flores also proved that he could have success as a head coach. In his three seasons with Miami, he went 24-25, which included back-to-back winning seasons after a 5-11 first year with the Dolphins. His best season came in 2020, when the franchise went 10-6, but narrowly missed out on the postseason. He was fired after a 9-8 season in 2021 due to organizational misalignment with the front office and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

