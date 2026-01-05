Grades: Detroit Lions Finally Play Complementary Football

It nearly got away, but ultimately the Detroit Lions finished a disappointing 2025 season on a high note.

The Lions staved off a late rally from the Bears and overcame a critical mistake to earn their ninth win of the year, defeating Chicago 19-16 on a last-second field goal from Jake Bates.

Here are grades for each position group for the Lions in their win over the Bears.

Quarterback: A-

Goff quieted some concerns he's faced once again with his performance on Sunday. Not known to be overly mobile and viewed as someone who struggles when pressured, the veteran played with a lot of poise against an active Bears defense.

He picked apart Chicago's zone coverage, completing 27-of-42 passes for 331 yards. He tossed several third-down conversions in the direction of Amon-Ra St. Brown, and was able to keep plays alive and connect on plays where pressure was in his face.

Goff did make a mistake in the fourth quarter, tossing a critical interception to Kevin Byard. However, for most of the afternoon he controlled the game with impeccable command and earns high marks as a result.

Running back: B-

The Lions were able to find some footing on the ground after really struggling the last two weeks. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery each got some work, with Gibbs notching 80 yards on 19 carries and Montgomery logging 42 yards on eight attempts.

Gibbs had a touchdown catch in the second quarter, and finished with 33 receiving yards on three catches. Montgomery ran tough and averaged over five yards per carry, but did take a sack on an ill-fated trick play.

Wide receivers: A-

It was the Amon-Ra St. Brown show early and often in Sunday's game. The fifth-year wideout had racked up nine catches and over 100 yards by halftime, converting four third-downs in the process. He wound up logging 139 yards on 11 catches in the win.

St. Brown had his biggest catch late in the game, when he hauled in a 26-yard pass to help set up the game-winning field goal. Jameson Williams added 74 receiving yards on six catches, while Kalif Raymond had a strong showing with 52 yards on three catches.

Rookie Isaac TeSlaa also got into the mix with a catch in the first quarter for a first-down.

Tight ends: C

The Lions tried to get Anthony Firkser involved with a screen pass in the first quarter, but the veteran was taken down for a four-yard loss. He would later get back in the mix with a six-yard catch bringing his total to two catches for two yards.

Elsewhere, Shane Zylstra did not get a target and the tandem spent most of the afternoon contributing as run-blockers.

Offensive line: B-

It was an emotional afternoon for the Lions' offensive line, as multiple veterans admitted that it may have been the final games of their career. There were some issues with protection, but it was by and large a gritty effort for a very banged up group.

Taylor Decker held his own amidst a number of injuries that have plagued him throughout the season, while center Graham Glasgow also appeared to be playing through some pain. Penei Sewell missed the game for the first time this season, and Detroit turned to practice squad call-up Christopher Hubbard to start at right tackle.

In total, Goff was sacked twice and Montgomery's tackle for loss on the trick play was also counted as a sack. However, the run game averaged 4.5 yards per carry.

Defensive line: B

Aidan Hutchinson added to his career-best tally with a sack, giving him 14.5 in his fourth season. It was a well-timed get-off, as he chased down Caleb Williams to force a punt.

Rookie Tyleik Williams was impressive, as he batted a pass down and appeared to win on several of his reps. He also had a tackle for loss. Mekhi Wingo got in the mix with two combined tackles in his first action since Week 2, while Tyler Lacy also had two tackles.

The Lions did an excellent job against the ground game, as they held the combination of D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai to 54 yards on 16 combined carries.

Linebackers: B

Jack Campbell paced the Lions' defense with 10 combined tackles and a pass defensed. Without Alex Anzalone, the Lions rotated between Malcolm Rodriguez and Trevor Nowaske. It was Rodriguez who had the bigger impact, as he had four solo tackles including a tackle for loss.

Derrick Barnes also contributed three solo tackles and a pass defensed. It was a solid effort from the group, as they played a big role in neutralizing Chicago's run game. However, they also had some difficulty containing tight end Colston Loveland, who had 10 catches for 91 yards.

Secondary: B

The Lions were solid in the first half against the pass, but Caleb Williams heated up in the second half. Detroit started D.J. Reed and Amik Robertson at corner, and Rock Ya-Sin contributed as well with four tackles, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed.

Avonte Maddox notched his first interception of the year, picking off Williams in the end zone in the third quarter. Daniel Thomas added six combined tackles starting opposite of Maddox at safety.

Special teams: A-

Jake Bates was the hero on Sunday, as he connected on the game-winning field goal as time expired. He finished 4-for-5 on the afternoon, with the only miss coming at the buzzer in the first half from 53 yards out.

Bates has had some struggles throughout the year, and so Sunday's performance had to be gratifying for the second-year kicker. Jack Fox also had a nice day punting, averaging 46.5 yards per on his two attempts.

Coaching: B

The Lions had a solid plan in place for their matchup with the high-powered Bears' offense, as they dominated the time of possession battle. When Detroit struggled in the third quarter, the Bears were able to fight their way back and make things interesting.

Dan Campbell called a solid game early, as the Lions had little trouble moving the ball in the first half. While it wasn't smooth for 60 minutes, it was more indicative of the offense that Detroit has been recently under Campbell.

Defensively, the Lions were in a similar boat. Kelvin Sheppard's group was better than it has been, but struggled in the second half and nearly let it slip away. However, they made enough plays to keep the Bears off the board late and emerge victorious.

The Lions will now have decisions to make on the coaching and personnel front. It was a disappointing year overall, but the team ultimately did enough to finish on a high note.

