October 5, 2021
Which Detroit Lions Should Remain Part of the Rebuilding Process?

An early look at who could be around in 3-4 years throughout the Detroit Lions retooling process.
The injuries to core players have started to mount up for the Detroit Lions, especially on the defensive side of the football. 

For a team in search of a core group of players that can be part of the organization for many years, losing players like cornerback Jeff Okudah and outside linebacker Romeo Okwara to major injuries sets the plans back, due to the uncertain nature of how they will perform once they return from rehabilitation. 

"Luckily, we still have a lot of young guys here that are still in-line that we have a lot of faith in, a lot of hope for and that we know they will grow and we think can become pretty good players in time," head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday. "I mean, shoot man, look, we still like (cornerback) Bobby Price, man. The kid’s talented, he works his rear off. We just moved him from safety to corner right before we even started the season. We like him. Look, we like Jerry Jacobs. You’re talking about outside linebacker, we like (Austin Bryant) AB. Charles (Harris) is doing well. I mean, we still have people here that we think can help us and they have something to work with. Look, my job is to try to get the most out of these guys that are in this building right now. And so, we’re going to do that, but we like a lot of these young guys."

Here is an early exploration of who should remain part of the Lions' organization beyond the 2022 NFL season. 

Quarterbacks

  • Jared Goff -- Gone
  • David Blough -- Gone
  • Tim Boyle -- Gone

Running backs

Fullback 

  • Jason Cabinda -- Gone

Wide receivers 

Tight end

Offensive linemen

  • Penei Sewell -- Stays
  • Jonah Jackson -- Stays
  • Frank Ragnow -- Stays
  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai -- Gone
  • Matt Nelson -- Gone
  • Logan Stenberg -- Gone
  • Evan Brown -- Gone
  • Will Holden -- Gone
  • Taylor Decker -- Gone

Defensive linemen (6)

EDGE (4)

Linebackers (5)

Defensive backs (10)

Special teams (3)

