Which Detroit Lions Should Remain Part of the Rebuilding Process?

An early look at who could be around in 3-4 years throughout the Detroit Lions retooling process.

The injuries to core players have started to mount up for the Detroit Lions, especially on the defensive side of the football.

For a team in search of a core group of players that can be part of the organization for many years, losing players like cornerback Jeff Okudah and outside linebacker Romeo Okwara to major injuries sets the plans back, due to the uncertain nature of how they will perform once they return from rehabilitation.

"Luckily, we still have a lot of young guys here that are still in-line that we have a lot of faith in, a lot of hope for and that we know they will grow and we think can become pretty good players in time," head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday. "I mean, shoot man, look, we still like (cornerback) Bobby Price, man. The kid’s talented, he works his rear off. We just moved him from safety to corner right before we even started the season. We like him. Look, we like Jerry Jacobs. You’re talking about outside linebacker, we like (Austin Bryant) AB. Charles (Harris) is doing well. I mean, we still have people here that we think can help us and they have something to work with. Look, my job is to try to get the most out of these guys that are in this building right now. And so, we’re going to do that, but we like a lot of these young guys."

Here is an early exploration of who should remain part of the Lions' organization beyond the 2022 NFL season.

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff -- Gone

David Blough -- Gone

Tim Boyle -- Gone

Running backs

D’Andre Swift -- Stays

Jamaal Williams -- Gone

Godwin Igwebuike -- Gone

Jermar Jefferson -- Stays

Fullback

Jason Cabinda -- Gone

Wide receivers

Kalif Raymond -- Gone

Amon-Ra St. Brown -- Stays

Quintez Cephus -- Stays

Trinity Benson -- Gone

KhaDarel Hodge -- Gone

Tom Kennedy -- Gone

Tyrell Williams -- Gone

Tight end

T.J. Hockenson -- Stays

Darren Fells -- Gone

Offensive linemen

Penei Sewell -- Stays

Jonah Jackson -- Stays

Frank Ragnow -- Stays

Halapoulivaati Vaitai -- Gone

Matt Nelson -- Gone

Logan Stenberg -- Gone

Evan Brown -- Gone

Will Holden -- Gone

Taylor Decker -- Gone

Defensive linemen (6)

Michael Brockers -- Gone

Nick Williams -- Gone

Alim McNeill -- Stays

Levi Onwuzurike -- Stays

John Penisini -- Gone

Jashon Cornell -- Gone

Da'Shawn Hand -- Gone

Kevin Strong -- Gone

EDGE (4)

Romeo Okwara -- Gone

Charles Harris -- Gone

Julian Okwara -- Stays

Austin Bryant -- Gone

Trey Flowers -- Gone

Linebackers (5)

Alex Anzalone -- Gone

Derrick Barnes -- Stays

Jalen Reeves-Maybin -- Gone

Anthony Pittman -- Gone

Josh Woods -- Gone

Defensive backs (10)

Amani Oruwariye -- Gone

Bobby Price -- Gone

Daryl Worley -- Gone

Jerry Jacobs -- Gone

A.J. Parker -- Stays

Corey Ballentine -- Gone

Tracy Walker -- Gone

Will Harris -- Gone

Dean Marlowe -- Gone

C.J. Moore -- Gone

Jeff Okudah -- Gone

Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Stays

Special teams (3)