Reed Picked as Packers ‘Most Savvy’ Addition

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Between two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and 11 draft picks overall, some veteran additions and undrafted free agency, the Green Bay Packers have 36 fresh faces on their roster since the end of last season.

While first-round linebacker Quay Walker and second-round receiver Christian Watson and free-agent receiver Sammy Watkins have generated a lot of the talk, the addition of veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed is The 33rd Team’s choice as Green Bay’s “most savvy” offseason move.

A second-round pick in 2016 by Seattle, Reed has played in 89 of a possible 97 games during his six seasons. Six of those eight absences were due to a suspension. He’s started 43 consecutive games and hasn’t been on the inactives list since Week 10 of the 2017 season.

He’s had only two strong seasons from a statistical perspective, with his 10.5 sacks in 2018 and his 6.5 sacks in 2020 encompassing 17 of his 24.5 career sacks. But he’s delivered six seasons of strong play against the run and pocket-pushing against the pass.

“Reed’s sack production has been quite volatile – he had only 2.5 last year – but he has consistently disrupted the quarterback,” Nicholas McGee wrote. “He has 58 quarterback hits since 2018, the ninth-most among defensive tackles in that span. Getting Reed on a one-year deal worth $4.5 million is an underrated piece of business that could pay significant dividends if a rotation including him, Kenny Clark and (first-round pick Devonte) Wyatt delivers the desired results.”

The Packers hope a defensive front of Clark, Reed, Dean Lowry, Wyatt and TJ Slaton will overwhelm opposing offensive lines.

“I don’t want to speak too fast, but I think it’s a very good one,” Reed said of Green Bay’s defensive potential. “Their previous season speaks for itself. I’m just coming in and adding on what I can to contribute to this great defense.”

Reed signed on March 22, a week into the start of free agency.

“When I heard they were interested, I wanted to kind of hold off on everything I was doing and see if I could get in,” Reed said. “It is a great defense. I did want to be a part of it.”

For the rest of The 33rd Team's selections, click here.

