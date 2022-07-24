NFC North Insiders: Six Packers Selected to All-Defense Team

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Are the Green Bay Packers driven by the Aaron Rodgers-led offense or their potentially powerful defense?

Perhaps it’s the latter.

With standout players at every position group, not a single weak link in the starting lineup and the addition of two first-round draft picks, the defense is why the Packers might be able to thrive, not just survive, without All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.

In the final segment of a 12-part series, our NFC North insiders – Bill Huber of Packer Central, Will Ragatz of Inside the Vikings, Gene Chamberlain of Bear Digest and John Maakaron of All Lions – present our All-NFC North teams. Our 11-man defense will line up in nickel, which means four on the line, two off-the-ball linebackers and five defensive backs, because that’s the universal base defense in today’s NFL.

In our 11-man team, six members are from the Packers.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s job is to turn that potential into consistent dominance. Before the defense dominated the playoff loss to San Francisco, it had been one of the worst units in the NFL down the stretch.

“We’re here for one reason,” Barry said before OTAs. “Everyone says that – there’s 31 other teams that are saying that right now – but I think if we just keep making strides and keep getting better and better, I’ve said it before, when you have a quarterback like we have and if we keep doing our job building on defense, our mindset is that we want to win a world title. We want to win a championship. That’s the mindset we have every single day when we walk into this building.”

On the heels of revealing our all-NFC North offense, here is our all-NFC North defense.