Packers Work Out Veteran Receiver, Rookie Cornerback

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, who have one open roster spot with training camp just a week away, worked out veteran receiver John Brown, according to multiple reports.

Brown, a third-round pick out of Pittsburg State by the Arizona Cardinals, has 320 receptions for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons.

Like new Packers receiver Sammy Watkins, Brown was part of the 2014 draft class. Also like Watkins, Brown had a 1,000-yard season in 2015. Unlike Watkins, who hasn’t touched 700 receiving yards since, Brown caught 72 passes for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns with the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

Last season, Brown spent training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders and had stints with the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He didn’t catch any passes in four games.

Brown turned 32 in April. At the 2014 Scouting Combine, he measured 5-foot-10 and ran his 40 in 4.34 seconds.

The Packers also worked out tight end Sal Cannella, offensive tackle Airon Servais and cornerback Bryce Watts.

Watts, an undrafted rookie who was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers with an injury settlement in May, is an interesting option considering the Packers’ lack of depth at cornerback behind the starting trio of Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes.

Watts started 12 games for Virginia Tech in 2018 but decided to transfer to North Carolina. He had to sit out the 2019 season to comply with NCAA transfer rules, then was a COVID opt-out in 2020. In 2021, he transferred to Massachusetts. He started eight times, intercepted one pass, broke up five and allowed a 58.8 percent completion rate, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I pride myself on my man coverage. I feel like I can guard anybody,” Watts said before the 2021 season. “Being that I’ve played in the ACC and played against Power 5 schools, I know their techniques, what they’re going to bring to the table. I know the speed of the game.”

Before this year’s draft, he told NFL Draft Diamonds: “If I could hang out with one player it would be Jaire Alexander. His style of play is on point and off the field he seems to be a vibe.”

Before the draft, Watts measured 5-foot-11 5/8 and ran his 40 in 4.40 seconds.

Cannella caught 25 passes for 330 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons at Auburn but went undrafted in 2020. Last month, he was named to the all-USFL team after catching 34 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games. He finished sixth in the league in receptions.

Servais, who played his high school ball in the shadow of Lambeau Field at Ashwaubenon, started 60 consecutive games – the longest streak in FBS history. He began and ended his career at center, but also got starts at both tackle spots.

Even with all that experience, Servais went undrafted and unsigned. He got a tryout with the Jets after this year’s draft but was not signed.