53-Man Roster Projection: WR David Moore Player Profile

WR David Moore

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 215 lbs

College: East Central Oklahoma

NFL Stats: 78 rec, 1,163 yards, 13 TDs

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Carolina needed to fill the void left behind by Curtis Samuel and they did so by signing former Seattle Seahawk David Moore in free agency. Moore slowly developed into a starter in Seattle but was more of a complementary receiver to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. His role will be very similar here in Carolina alongside Robby Anderson and DJ Moore.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

The Panthers needed to add a veteran presence in the receiving room behind their top two targets. Moore isn't going to fully make up for the 1,000 yards that Samuel posted a year ago but he should be able to be productive enough to be considered the No. 3 wide receiver on the team.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

QB Sam Darnold Player Profile

QB PJ Walker Player Profile

RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile

RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile

RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile

WR DJ Moore Player Profile

WR Robby Anderson Player Profile

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.