53-Man Roster Projection: WR David Moore Player Profile
WR David Moore
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 215 lbs
College: East Central Oklahoma
NFL Stats: 78 rec, 1,163 yards, 13 TDs
Depth Chart Projection: Starter
Carolina needed to fill the void left behind by Curtis Samuel and they did so by signing former Seattle Seahawk David Moore in free agency. Moore slowly developed into a starter in Seattle but was more of a complementary receiver to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. His role will be very similar here in Carolina alongside Robby Anderson and DJ Moore.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
The Panthers needed to add a veteran presence in the receiving room behind their top two targets. Moore isn't going to fully make up for the 1,000 yards that Samuel posted a year ago but he should be able to be productive enough to be considered the No. 3 wide receiver on the team.
