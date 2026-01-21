Biggest Question Marks for Carolina Panthers Defense

Edge rusher – what price are they willing to pay? The Carolina Panthers over the last three seasons have struggled generating sacks and pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Carolina finished with a sack percentage of 5.34%, ranking 27th in the NFL, with rookie Nic Scourton tying defensive tackle Derrick Brown with 5.0 sacks. The lack of pressure and sacks have also led to a lack of strip sacks on opposing QBs, generating just five forced fumbles on sacks over the last three years, including one each by Scourton and Brown during the 2025 season.

3rd Down Conversions Allowed by Distance



Carolina Panthers 3rd down defense

OVR: 49.5% (worst in the league)

0-2 yards: 72.2%

3-5 yards: 50.8%

6-8 yards: 50.0%

9-12 yards: 41.5%

12+ yards: 22.7% pic.twitter.com/JG0JTR8KVw — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) January 14, 2026

With the need to add more pass rush, will general manager Dan Morgan use the 19th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, use additional draft capital to move up in the draft, spend big money in free agency, or trade for an already established player? Morgan has shown to go after players with potential upside in free agency, such as DJ Wonnum and Pat Jones II, while also drafting players.

Defensive line – will someone be “cap casualty?” Carolina has spent big along the defensive line over the last two season, signing free agents such as A’Shawn Robinson in 2024 (three years, $22.5 million), Tershawn Wharton (three years, $45 million) and Bobby Brown III (three years, $21 million) in 2025, and signed Derrick Brown to a four year, $96 million extension in 2024. Derrick Brown isn’t going anywhere. But what about Robinson, Brown III, and Wharton?

Robinson carries a cap hit of just over $11.5 million in 2026 according to Over The Cap, and releasing him would save $9.5 million. Wharton carries a cap hit of slightly more than $18.6 million, and releasing him would cost the Panthers $23.7 million in dead cap, which would eat into their salary cap. Brown III costs slightly more than $8 million against the salary cap in 2026, and releasing him would save $4.37 million. Brown III is the youngest at 25 years old, whereas Robinson is 30. The Panthers could sign Robinson to a short extension to alleviate some cap space, or could release him before the league year.

Linebacker – how much is available? Off-ball linebacker has been a staple position for the Carolina Panthers, from the likes of Sam Mills, Dan Morgan, Thomas Davis Jr., Luke Kuechly among several others. But the position has been devalued. Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network on a recent episode of The Ryen Russillo Show spoke about how in college football that defenses are using less off-ball linebackers on the field to counter the number of spread formations and personnel groups that are used. As a result, there are less linebackers on the field getting meaningful snaps, making it more difficult for NFL teams to find quality players at the position in the draft. Only four linebackers were selected in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

In the case of Morgan as the general manager, only 2024 third-round pick Trevin Wallace is set to return, and he’s had up-and-down development over his first two seasons. Christian Rozeboom, who was brought in to be depth before being thrust into a starting role after the release of LB Josey Jewell at the start of training camp, is set to become a free agent. Claudin Cherelus provided depth in case of injury and was a key contributor on special teams and is a restricted free agent. Morgan might have to make a splash in free agency to go with drafting more at the position. Some of the top free agents are also aging players, like Bobby Wagner in Washington or Demario Davis in New Orleans. Players like Devin Lloyd from Jacksonville, Alex Anzalone from Detroit, or Nakobe Dean from Philadelphia might be a bit pricier based simply because of supply and demand.

Secondary – will Lathan Ransom start at free safety? Free safety Nick Scott started his career with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero after being selected in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams when Evero was the safeties coach, playing his first three seasons under Evero. Scott signed with the Panthers in 2024 as a backup to Xavier Woods and mostly played special teams, before starting every game in 2025, racking up 111 tackles to go with three pass breakups and one interception. Scott was credited with keeping the back end of the defense on the same page, especially when incorporating newcomers like Tre’Von Moehrig and rookie Lathan Ransom.

Scott is schedule to be a free agent but has the trust of Evero. With a need to upgrade the position, can Ransom, a fourth-round pick in 2025, take the mantle of the ball hawking safety the Panthers need? If he can, Dan Morgan can use his resources towards other needs. Ransom showed flashes in his rookie campaign and carved out a role in sub-packages as a deep safety alongside Scott. Morgan has a big decision about what he feels is the future of Ransom at safety.

