NFL Exec Compares Bryce Young to Tua Tagovailoa, Warns Panthers Over $50M Salary

When should the Carolina Panthers pay Bryce Young? That's the biggest question facing the team now, and it feels much more like asking when as opposed to asking if they should do it at all. It feels foregone that they will extend him.

But when should they? This offseason or next? How much should they pay him? $30 million? $40 million? If they wait, will the price rise to one of those exorbitant $50 million annual salaries that are being handed out like candy to QBs now?

It's a very difficult, delicate, and important situation to get right for the Panthers. Get it wrong, one NFL exec warned, and the Panthers will end up like the Miami Dolphins.

Bryce Young compared to Tua Tagovailoa and not in a good way

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, right, and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) hug after the game | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There was a time when a Tua Tagovailoa comp wouldn't have been the worst thing in the world. Now, it's a borderline insult, and it is not something any young quarterback wants to have thrown their way.

Joe Person of The Athletic reported that one NFL exec he spoke to isn't convinced of Bryce Young's future, and he likened it to the Tagovailoa situation in Miami.

The exec said the Panthers need to be smart. They will likely give Young a second contract, but the timing and the cost of that contract is of the utmost importance.

“Tua Tagovailoa had his most success when they were paying him on his rookie deal because you can put more pieces around him. But once they made that move to pay him 50-something million dollars, now you start to lose other pieces," the anonymous exec said.

Now that the Dolphins don't have those pieces, Tagovailoa has more pressure to perform at an even higher level, but he can't without all the help. "You don't win because of him," the exec said, parroting the take he provided about Young in the middle of the 2025 season.

“And at this point, I see Bryce Young the same way. If they pay him, let’s say, $50 million, it wouldn’t hurt them instantly. But over time (it would)," he concluded.

It is extremely unlikely that Young will get a $50 million deal. He just hasn't played to that level. The Panthers love him, and he is on the rise, but he hasn't had the track record that Tagovailoa had prior to his extension.

The Panthers are talking about an extension now, but there's probably been zero discussion of anything close to $50 million now. The price is probably around $30 million now, and even with a good 2026, it's not likely to jump past $50 million.

Still, the executive is right about one thing. The Panthers can't afford to mess this up, and they can't afford to pay Young more than he's worth.

The good news is that they're not likely to do that. And by spending on Young at a discounted rate (compared to most QBs), the Panthers could keep those pieces the executive mentioned the Dolphins losing, thereby keeping them afloat.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

NFL insider suggests Broncos add Cam Newton after Bo Nix injury

Cam Newton backs C.J. Stroud after ugly playoff showing

Carolina Panthers predicted to make surprising draft choice