Patriots Star Gets Honest on Stefon Diggs' Health
When the New England Patriots signed wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract back in March, everyone knew it was a risk. That includes the Patriots, which is why the deal only includes $26 million in guaranteed money.
Diggs tore his ACL midway through last season, and his status for Week 1 of 2025 has remained a mystery throughout the past several months. There has been talk that he could begin the season on the PUP list, but others feel that the four-time Pro Bowler will be ready for the season opener.
New England tight end Hunter Henry provided a bit of an update on Diggs as the Pats opened training camp on Tuesday and dropped some rather encouraging news on the 31-year-old.
“He’s doing great, man,” Henry said, via Mike Kadlick of CLNS. “A guy that adds a lot of value here ... It’s a tough injury and he’s done a tremendous job of staying focused, staying locked in. He looks really good.”
Of course, that does not necessarily mean that Diggs will be prepared to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7, but it does indicate that the former fifth-round pick has been looking good in offseason workouts.
The Patriots had the worst receiving corps in football last year, so adding Diggs into the mix should definitely make things easier for Drake Maye — so long as Diggs is healthy, of course.
In 2024, Diggs caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games with the Houston Texans. He spent the preceding four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, making four straight Pro Bowl appearances throughout that time.
It should be noted that the University of Maryland product did show some signs of decline during his final season with the Bills in 2023, so really, no one knows what version of Diggs New England will get this coming fall.
