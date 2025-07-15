Patriots Linked to Compelling Trade for 49ers WR
The New England Patriots have done a whole lot of work to improve their receiving corps this offseason, but they could still use some more upgrades.
Sean T. McGuire of NESN feels that the Patriots could place a call to the San Francisco 49ers for an answer, naming Jauan Jennings as a potential trade target for New England.
Jennings is disgruntled with his contract situation and either wants to be paid or dealt, and if comes to the latter, McGuire thinks the Pats should make a play for the 28-year-old.
"The Patriots have nine wideouts competing for some six or so spots. Offseason signings Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins as well as second-round rookie Kyle Williams will take up the first three. One could assume DeMario Douglas is the next in line," McGuire wrote. "After that group, though, there are plenty of questions. ... Jennings, however, has proven superior as a complementary piece. He’d be a WR2 behind a healthy Diggs in New England or WR3 in a very good situation."
Jennings enjoyed a breakout campaign last season, hauling in 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns. He was originally selected by the 49ers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but never really got an opportunity to participate in a full-time role until 2024.
The University of Tennessee product is entering the final year of a a two-year, $11.89 million deal he signed with San Francisco last offseason. At the time, the contract made sense given that Jennings had never even achieved 300 receiving yards in a single campaign, but after his breakthrough season, he is certainly worth more than the $7.5 million he is slated to earn in 2025.
The Patriots have $61 million in cap room, so they have more than enough money available to absorb Jennings and hand him a new deal. We'll see if New England make a push for the 6-foot-3 pass-catcher.
