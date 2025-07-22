Patriots Mourn Death of Legendary Rock Star Ozzy Osbourne
The New England Patriots joined the legions of music and entertainment fans throughout the world in mourning the loss of legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away at the age of 76 on Tuesday.
Osbourne, colloquially nicknamed "Prince of Darkness," held a special place in Patriots lore, with his iconic 1980 solo single “Crazy Train” providing the backdrop for the team’s home game introductions for more than two decades, starting in the early 2000s.
Due to its popularity among Patriots fans, Osbourne played the song live as part of the extravagant NFL kickoff celebration, as well as their season-opening 30-20 victory over the Oakland Raiders at Gillette Stadium.
“The New England Patriots are saddened to learn of the passing of music legend Ozzy Osbourne, who provided the iconic intro for Patriots games for over 20 years,” the Pats conveyed via social media. “Condolences to his family and all who mourn his loss.”
Osbourne rose to prominence rose to prominence during the 1970s as the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band, Black Sabbath. Including his move to a solo career beginning in 1980, Osbourne sold over 100 million albums. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006 and as a solo artist in 2024.
In the early 2000s, Osbourne became a reality television star, when he appeared in the MTV reality show alongside his wife and manager Sharon, and two of their children, Kelly and Jack.
On July 5, 2025, Osbourne performed his final show at the ”Back to the Beginning” concert event amid ongoing health issues. Osbourne’s reps announced earlier in the year that this would be his last live performance, though he intended to continue recording music.
Osbourne’s family announced the death in a statement, which neither indicated where he died nor did it specify a cause. He had been treated in recent years for a rare genetic condition called Parkinsonism, with symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease.
