Five Key Matchups in Patriots vs. Texans

The New England Patriots are chasing their first AFC Championship Game berth since 2018, and the Houston Texans are the latest roadblock on that comeback tour.

The No. 2 seed Patriots will welcome the No. 5 seed Texans to Gillette Stadium on Jan. 18 for an AFC Divisional Round showdown, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET. New England punched its ticket by smothering the Chargers 16–3, while Houston steamrolled the Steelers 30–6 on Wild Card Weekend. Before last week, the Patriots hadn’t tasted a playoff win since lifting the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIII back in February 2019.

What makes this matchup even juicier? These teams are basically strangers.

The Patriots and Texans have met just once since 2021, a 41–21 Houston win at Gillette Stadium in Week 6 of the 2024 season. Back then, Stefon Diggs was torching New England as a Texan—hauling in six catches for 77 yards and a score in what also happened to be Drake Maye’s first career NFL start. Fast forward to now, and Diggs is lining up as the Patriots’ WR1, with a very different jersey and very different stakes in this one.

History leans New England’s way in January. The teams have crossed paths twice in the postseason, which came in the 2012 and 2016 AFC Divisional Rounds, and the Patriots handled business both times, winning by at least 13 points.

With a trip to the AFC title game on the line, matchups will decide this one. So before the pads start popping in Foxborough, let’s break down the top five matchups to watch in Patriots vs. Texans.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Drake Maye vs. Texans Pass Rush

This is the heavyweight bout. Drake Maye has been ice-cold efficient in 2025, piling up 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and a ridiculous 72.0% completion rate. Add in 450 rushing yards and four scores on the ground, and you’ve got a QB who can stress defenses in multiple ways.

But Houston brings heat—literally. The Texans finished with 47 sacks, powered by edge wreckers Danielle Hunter (15 sacks) and Will Anderson Jr. (12 sacks). If Maye can identify pressure, get the ball out on time, and escape when things break down, New England’s offense can dictate the game. If not, this will turn into a long afternoon.

Patriots Receiving Corps vs. Texans Secondary

Maye’s breakout has been fueled by balance and timing. He’s spreading the ball, hitting windows, and leaning on savvy veterans, none bigger than Diggs, now wearing Patriots blue after his Houston stint.

The Texans' secondary clamped down in the Wild Card round, but this is a different test. New England’s route combos, option routes, and intermediate passing game are designed to stress communication. If Diggs and company win early in routes, the Pats can move the chains and stay on schedule.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Patriots Coaching & Situational Football vs. Texans Discipline

This is where New England usually wins playoff games. The Patriots finished top-10 in red-zone defense and are among the league’s least-penalized teams.

Houston, meanwhile, has been shaky with pre-snap penalties and third-and-long execution. In January, that stuff gets magnified. Field position, red-zone stands, and mistake-free drives? That’s Patriots DNA.

Patriots Front Seven vs. Texans Run Game

Houston gashed Pittsburgh on the ground this past weekend, racking up 164 rushing yards. Woody Marks set the tone with 112 yards and a score, and that downhill approach kept the offense balanced.

If the Texans establish the run again, they could shorten the game and keep Maye on the sideline. New England’s front seven has to win early downs with gap discipline and physicality, or this will become a grind.

Special Teams & Field Position

Playoff football lives in the margins. Houston’s sack production flips field position fast, while the Patriots thrive on takeaways and hidden yards in the return game.

In what projects as a lower-scoring Divisional Round slugfest, one busted coverage on a return or one penalty inside the 10-yard line could swing everything.

This might be the sneaky key. New England averaged over 4.4 yards per carry in wins and ranked top-10 in early-down rushing success. Houston struggled with yards allowed before contact, especially against gap-scheme runs.

If the Patriots control the ground game, they control the clock, own field position, and keep C.J. Stroud watching from the sideline. And in January at Gillette, that’s exactly how New England likes it.

