Patriots Linked to Two Eagles Free Agents
The New England Patriots are setting the table for an offseason where a few major overhauls could be taking place around the roster.
With a motivated head coach Mike Vrabel in the fold, a coaching staff turned upside down, and an offseason ahead with $125 million to spend, the Patriots are in business to make some major additions this offseason as they kick off their new regime in 2025.
And now with free agency right around the corner, the Patriots could be honing in their focus on a few players on the market with the hopes of pursuing, a couple of them potentially being pieces from this season's Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles roster.
According to The Athletic insider Chad Graff, the Patriots are planning to pursue contributors on the offensive and defensive line during this year's free agency, with Eagles' Josh Sweat and Milton Williams being on the list of names to watch.
"In free agency, the Patriots are planning to focus on the offensive and defensive lines. While that could give them more flexibility with the fourth pick in the draft, going after an offensive or defensive lineman there remains the likeliest option," Graff said. "A couple of names to monitor as the Patriots plan to make over their defensive line in free agency? Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, two members of that Eagles defensive line that dominated in the Super Bowl."
Both Sweat and Williams were significant components of the Eagles' dominating defensive line en route to this year's Super Bowl victory, and now, the Patriots and Vrabel's staff have taken notice, and now could take a look at bringing him into Foxborough.
Sweat just finished his age-27 season with the Eagles, finishing his 16 games with 8.0 sacks, 41 combined tackles, 9 TFLs and two passes defended. As for Williams, he played and started in all 17 games to log 5.0 sacks, 24 tackles, 7 TFLs, paired with a forced fumble.
For a Patriots defense that saw their worst production in terms of getting pressure in recent memory, the front seven will be a clear area of emphasis to attack through free agency and the draft, and what better way to kick off the next era of New England football with an injection of championship pedigree?
The two Eagles will have no shortage of interest on the market, so getting both, or either, on board could be a task easier said than done. Still, money talks, and the Patriots have the most to spend in the league. Perhaps that could be enough to connect on a couple of hits for a hopeful home run of an offseason in New England.
