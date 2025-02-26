Patriots Allow Davon Godchaux to Find Trade
The New England Patriots are officially opening the door to the departure of veteran defensive tackle Davon Godchaux less than a year after signing him to a $18 million contract extension. Godchaux has been with the Patriots since 2021, coming to the team after a four year stint with the Miami Dolphins.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots gave Godchaux permission to seek a trade on Wednesday afternoon, adding "There has been contract with interested teams and the veteran is likely on the move given the team's defensive scheme shift."
The Pats have seen massive coaching changeovers in the offseason, beginning with the firing of previous head coach Jerod Mayo and hiring of former linebacker Mike Vrabel. With his hiring, Vrabel has made a number of staffing changes, including the hiring of former Detroit Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams as defensive coordinator. Vrabel also installed Clint McMillan as offensive line coach.
While there's no telling whether or not Godchaux, who has not missed a game in his four years in New England, would have meshed with Williams' vision for the Patriots defense, it's clear both the team and Godchaux himself have decided to move on. Godchaux was also named a trade candidate before the 2024 trade deadline, a move that reportedly stunned him.
"Yeah, I was shocked, but at the end of the day, this is a business,” Godchaux said at the time, via Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald. “I mean, (expletive) happens all the time. I’m sure some guys think they could be on the team for a long time, and something happens. This is the business of the NFL. This is what we signed up for.”
During the 2024 season, the 30 year-old Godchaux racked up 67 tackles, 24 of which were solo. It was his second-most productive season, falling short of his 2019 season with Miami, where he made a total of 75 tackles and 2 sacks, his best season in the NFL.
While the Patriots have the most cap space of any team in the league, Godchaux's departure would free up an additional $8.3 million towards moving the defense in a new direction for the Vrabel and Williams era.
