Mike Vrabel Reveals Patriots' Free Agency Plans
The New England Patriots stand out this offseason with the most cap space in the entire NFL.
Logging in at over $100 million to spend, the Patriots have a bit of a leg up on the competition to bring in some new, veteran talents once the market opens next month. For a team rattling off their second 4-13 campaign in a row, it's a golden opportunity to make some necessary improvements around the roster.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is aware of the possibilities ahead of him, and based on his comments during this year's NFL Combine, it seems he's eager to get busy in free agency.
Vrabel sounded off at the combine on some of his and the team's plans for the coming free agency period this offseason, with the main theme centering around the Patriots' aspired aggressiveness.
"Hopefully aggressive," Vrabel said describing his free agency plans. "I mean, we want to be aggressive. We want to target players that we feel like are gonna help us, that are gonna be outstanding players, outstanding additions to the locker room, and the community."
Vrabel went on to note that the Patriots have already had some internal discussions on their approach, also emphasizing his confidence in his and the front office's vision.
"I’m confident that we’ll be aggressive," Vrabel said. "We’ve started some of those discussions internally. And I think having different plans and having an option A and option B [is important]... Everybody’s looking at the same players, so we have to be ready to pivot and adjust and have a vision for each player. Free agency gets broken down into compensation and then it gets broken down into opportunity. And I feel like we’re in a position to offer both.”
The Patriots have a bundle of holes to patch on both ends of the ball this offseason, whether that be needing help on the offensive line, giving Drake Maye weapons on the outside, or even adding playmakers on the defensive side. The pressure is on for New England to make the necessary improvements, but Vrabel looks to be taking the challenge head-on.
The Patriots and the rest of the league's window to negotiate around the NFL landscape lands on March 10th. Based on Vrabel's bold message, don't expect New England to remain complacent once the time arrives.
