Report: Ex-Patriots' Rob Gronkowski Eyeing NFL Comeback
The mile-high city may be bringing some serious talent back to the NFL. Insider Cecil Lammey reported today that former New England Patriots tight end and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski is considering a return to the field, with an interest in the Denver Broncos.
"TE Rob Gronkowski is considering a return to the NFL," Lammey wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Gronkowski has made a similar return before, retiring briefly in 2019 after a nine-season run with the Pats that secured him three Super Bowl rings. He cited mental health as a contributing factor to his retirement before unretiring less than a year later to join former teammate Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. The pair would go on to add another championship as Buccaneers that same season, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl 55.
Following a one-year extension with Tampa Bay in 2021, Gronkowski retired a second time and has spent his post-retirement career in various business ventures, including a podcast with former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman. He's also put in time as a commentator for Fox, where he worked alongside Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton.
As for Gronk's return to the NFL, Lammey speculates that the Broncos will serve as a landing spot for the future Hall of Famer. He reports that Gronkowski has been working out in Vail, Colo. to adjust to Denver's infamous altitude changes and prepare for training camp.
Furthermore, Lammey points out that Rob would not be the first Gronkowski to play for Denver. Brothers Dan and Chris Gronkowski both donned orange for parts of their NFL stints, with tight end Dan appearing on the 2010 team and fullback Chris playing with Denver in 2012.
Gronkowski's career with the Pats began in 2010 and just misses that of incoming head coach Mike Vrabel, who played in New England from 2001-2008 before retiring as a Kansas City Chief. Whether or not Gronk returns to the NFL to play his former team remains up the air, but he's solidified his status as a New England legend either way.
