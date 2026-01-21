Inside the walls of the Denver Broncos' Empower Field reads the following: "Elevation 5280', Altitude Sickness Is Real." For the New England Patriots, they aren't going to be adjusting their schedule for the heightened altitude -- regardless of how heightened the stakes are.

For the first time since 2015, the Patriots are set to do battle with the Broncos in the AFC title game. The team also hasn't made a trip to Denver since 2023, meaning it will be an adjustment for the east coast team that sits at nearly 300 feet above sea level.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel says that the team will leave on Jan. 24, just one day before they're set to kick off.

"Other than going out there last Thursday, which wouldn’t have been an ideal situation considering we had to play last night, but I think just physiologically you have to be at altitude for longer than a day or two or three," Vrabel said. "It takes time to do that. So, we’ll do what we’ve always done. We’ll travel, be in condition and be ready to play. That’s kind of about what it is."

The Patriots Are Confident About Adjusting To Denver's Elevation

In previous trips out west, the Patriots have tried other ways to try and adjust to the elevation. While they are sure to pack plenty of oxygen masks, Vrabel says it's just purely about football. The better team, regardless of whatever home field advantage the Broncos may have, will win.

"No tricks," Vrabel continued. "Just play well, try to be prepared and the better condition that you are, the less of an impact that that’s going to make. There’s no tricks."

Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. At one entrance statues of broncos look like they are running intto the stadium. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's not just the head man who's sticking to the routine. The players, including rookie defensive back Craig Woodson, also mentioned that they'll continue to stick to what's working.

"Our record says it. We’re 8-0 on the road. So, I don’t think there’s anything that we really need to change up," Woodson said. "We’ve had success on the road. We’re going to continue to have success. So, I don’t think we need to change up anything. We just prepare like we usually do and we’ll be ready."

Linebacker Christian Elliss, who played two seasons of high school football in Colorado, says that the team will be ready for it.

"I’m used to it. I played there with Bill (Belichick) when he signed me over here. It was definitely a change and you’ve got to mentally prepare for it, but it’s not anything that you have to shy away from," Elliss said. "It’s just like playing when you got to lower elevation in Miami and it’s 90 degrees and extremely humid. It’s just a different type of field and a different type of environment. You’ve just got to prepare for it mentally and we’ll be fine."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!