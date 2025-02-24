Patriots May Have Shot at Tee Higgins After All
Leading up to the NFL offseason, the New England Patriots have been heavily connected to Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins. However, their chances of signing him seems extremely low after reports broke that the Bengals would be franchise tagging Higgins.
Despite the fact that Cincinnati is planning to franchise tag Higgins, the Patriots may have a shot at landing him after all.
Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston has provided new optimism for New England when it comes to Higgins. He is hearing that the star wide receiver getting a new extension done with the Bengals is far from a guarantee.
“Here’s why I’m hearing on Tee Higgins," Perry said. "Just talking to people around the league, these are not people in Cincinnati, but the gist is, I’ll believe it when I see it.”
Simply franchise tagging Higgins would do nothing for Cincinnati. If they can't figure out a long-term deal with him, they would likely become open to the idea of trading him.
Granted, that would cost the Patriots more in the form of draft capital, but they could still get their guy.
Higgins would be a perfect addition for the New England offense. He is just 26 years old and has proven himself more than capable of being a No. 1 target. Adding Higgins would give Drake Maye the elite weapon that he badly needs for the future.
During the 2024 season with the Bengals, Higgins played in 12 games. He racked up 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those numbers being produced while missing five games shows just how good Higgins is capable of being.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with Higgins this offseason. If he becomes available in any way, shape, or for, the Patriots should aggressively pursue him.
Whether they can sign him or have to trade for him, the end result would be adding a long-term top-tier weapon for Maye.
New England fans should keep a very close eye on Higgins as the offseason heats up. There is still a strong chance that the Patriots could find a way to acquire him.
