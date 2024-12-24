Patriots Should Pursue Vikings Star RB in Free Agency
The New England Patriots have quite a few ways that they could look to improve during the NFL offseason.
Obviously, their two biggest needs are adding more talent to the offensive line and bringing in a top-tier wide receiver for Drake Maye.
However, could they consider pursuing a running back upgrade as well to beef up the offense even more?
Rhamondre Stevenson has had a fumbling problem this season. He also has not been the most efficient running back, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. Of course, he's also not an elite dual-threat running back.
With that in mind, Minnesota Vikings' impending free agent star running back Aaron Jones could be a perfect target to take the Patriots' offense to the next level.
At 30 years old, he still has a good three years left in him. His presence as a receiver out of the backfield would also help Maye past the playmaking ability that he would bring on the ground.
During the 2024 NFL season thus far with the Vikings, Jones has carried the football 233 times for 1,046 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He has also caught 42 passes for 348 yards and two more touchdowns.
Stevenson, on the other hand, has played in 14 games, racking up 205 carries for 800 yards and seven touchdowns. He has 33 catches for 168 yards and a touchdown.
A backfield duo of Jones and Stevenson would be lethal. Jones would be the lead back with Stevenson coming in to keep him fresh.
If New England can put together an offseason of an improved offensive line, a No. 1 wide receiver, and a running back like Jones, the offense could be elite next season. Those three things would help them take a huge step forward in their rebuild.
Jones is expected to be a very popular free agent in the offseason. Minnesota would also like to bring him back. If the Patriots want to sign him, they will have to get aggressive.
Not only would Jones be a good pickup on the field, but he would be a great leader in the locker room. He has a lot of experience and he has been an amazing teammate throughout his career. New England could use more quality veteran leadership for the future.
All of that being said, Jones should be a consideration for the Patriots. They may not end up making that big of a running back change, but the move would make a lot of sense.
