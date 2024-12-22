Josh Allen Praises Patriots QB Drake Maye
The New England Patriots could not be more excited about the future of rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
After selecting him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Maye has already flashed superstar potential. Many believe that he could end up being one of the best quarterbacks in the league at some point in the next few years.
He has truly shown off that kind of arm talent already.
Maye and the Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 16. Of course, that means that the rookie signal caller will be facing off against the hottest quarterback in the game.
Josh Allen has been playing at an insane level so far this season. He is the clear MVP front-runner for most and has the Bills looking like a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
With that in mind, Allen spoke out with a very bold take about Maye. He is clearly a fan of New England's young quarterback.
"I think their quarterback is going to be really good for a really long time," Allen said. "He’s making some unbelievable plays, extending and from the pocket. I’ve got a lot of respect for his game."
So far this season with the Patriots, Maye has completed 68.5 percent of his pass attempts for 1,898 yards, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He has also picked up 359 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Throughout his rookie year, there have been quite a few comparisons made about him to Allen.
New England would give anything to see Maye develop into a quarterback like Allen. If he can become a legitimate superstar and MVP candidate, the Patriots would be in great shape. For now, they're in develop mode and are excited to see what the future has in store.
Hearing this kind of praise from Allen is a major compliment for Maye. Now, he'll look to lead New England to a massive upset win over Buffalo.
