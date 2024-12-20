Patriots Sign Rookie RB to Active Roster
The New England Patriots have been high on undrafted rookie running back Terrell Jennings all season long. He hasn't received much playing time, but the team believes that he could be a quality piece for the future.
With that in mind, the Patriots made a major move with Jennings on Friday.
According to a report from Christopher Price of the Boston Globe, New England is signing Jennings to the 53-man roster for the rest of the 2024 season and for next season as well.
Obviously, this isn't the kind of commitment that a team makes to an undrafted free agent rookie without having a plan in place for them to see the field.
Jennings went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft after a quality college career at Florida A&M.
He ended up playing four years in college, racking up 383 carries for 1,757 yards and 22 touchdowns. Those numbers average out to a solid 4.6 yards per carry. Jennings also caught 18 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown.
During his rookie season with the Patriots, he has carried the football five times for 13 yards.
While he hasn't played much so far, New England might be planning to put him on the field in the final three games of the year. It will be interesting to see what he's able to do if he does get an opportunity.
This is obviously a big move to make late in the season. Jennings projects to be an impact piece at the NFL level for the rest of this season and next year.
Clearly, the Patriots think that they may have a diamond in the rough with Jennings. Hopefully, he can develop into being the kind of player that they are investing in him to become.
Don't be surprised to see Jennings on the field some over the next three weeks.
